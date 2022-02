Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for Marnie and Piers' big debut in the anime with a preview look at the next big episode! One of the biggest reasons to follow the newest iteration of the franchise is seeing how Ash Ketchum and Goh make their way through past regions of the franchise. Each new episode is a different adventure in a wholly different region, and through that journey fans have seen a number of favorite characters make their big return to the series. At the same time, there has been plenty of time to introduce some brand new faces to the mix as well.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO