CARROLLTON - Contempt of court has been added to charges against a Roodhouse woman accused of showing up to court this week while under the influence. Amy R. Tuttle, 29, of Roodhouse was attending a preliminary hearing on a felony retail theft charge. She was arrested Oct. 26 and had been released on bond since Oct. 28, according to court records. A preliminary hearing originally had been set for Feb. 2, but was rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GREENE COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO