80-unit residential building for low-income and unhoused Indigenous people opens in Seattle

Seattle city workers have removed at least dozen homeless camps across the city in 2022, but had their most recent efforts thwarted over the weekend. The city had hoped to remove a pair of homeless encampments on Fourth Avenue between James and Columbia in front of City Hall on Sunday, posting a notice two days prior. Activists with a group known as Stop the Sweeps Seattle sought to prevent the sweep, calling on advocates to “show up and push back” on the removal, and to “bring signs and mutual aid supplies.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO