80-unit residential building for low-income and unhoused Indigenous people opens in Seattle
A newly built residential complecx in Seattle is offering unhoused Indigenous people a new lease on...www.cnn.com
I'm of the belief that gathering poor peoples in one spot - regardless of race - gives the gatherer great control over that population. The gatherer can sprinkle incentives on the constricted lot of people to get them to perform a certain way. Look at all the major cities and the black people that were gathered there (we blacks didn't originally live in the cities... we were put there by Democrats as part of there 'project' to reduce poverty (lol)). Welfare checks are sprinkled on that population and every two year and four years, Democrats arrive and remind the inhabitants of their gifts - and point at the other guy and say he's trying to take these gifts away. Even though the gifts are meager, the inhabitants are told that the gifts could be more next election if only they voted the right way. This game has lasted 60+ years, but LBJ said promised that "those n*****s would vote for Democrats for 200 years", so we still have 140 left. The method has been proven successful, so why not t
so so 70 of the units will be given to illegals and low income. wow. thats awfully kind of you to give 10 to veterans who fought for this country . (sarcastcally)
The tribes around Seattle are some of the richest cus of casinos. Not the Nesqualies( urban) but the Puyallups Who own the Emerald Queen, ect. They give more to charity then any group in pierce county, and the muckelshoots own a big one north of the city.
