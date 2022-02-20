ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Iran lawmakers want guarantees US won't leave revamped deal

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CCEU_0eJxasIH00

Israel’s prime minister on Sunday criticized an emerging deal over Iran's nuclear program, saying it would be weaker than a previous agreement and would create a “more violent, more volatile Middle East.”

World powers have been negotiating in Vienna in a bid to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which was left in tatters after the Trump administration, goaded by Israel, withdrew.

The original deal granted Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. Israel vehemently opposed that accord and has urged negotiators to take a hard line against Iran in the current round of talks.

In a speech to Jewish American leaders Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that Iran has used the interim period to march ahead with its enrichment of uranium to levels approaching weapons grade.

He also noted the 10-year limits on enrichment and other key aspects of Iran's nuclear program in the original deal are set to be lifted in 2025 — just two and a half years from now.

That "leaves Iran with a fast track to military-grade enrichment,” Bennett told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

In the meantime, he said that lifting sanctions right away will deliver billions of dollars to Iran to spend on hostile proxy groups along Israel's borders.

“For Israel and all the stability-seeking forces in the Middle East — the emerging deal as it seems is highly likely to create a more violent, more volatile Middle East," he said.

He repeated his pledge that Israel will not allow Iran to become a threshold state and said Israel would not be bound by a new deal. "We have a clear and un-negotiable red line: Israel will always maintain its freedom of action to defend itself,” he said.

Bennett delivered a similar message earlier in the day during the weekly meeting of his Cabinet.

Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy. It strongly opposed the 2015 deal and has watched with trepidation as the current talks have carried on.

It says it wants an improved deal that places tighter restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program and addresses Iran’s long-range missile program and its support for hostile proxies along Israel’s borders, like the Lebanese militant Hezbollah.

Israel also insisted that the negotiations must be accompanied by a “credible” military threat to ensure that Iran does not delay indefinitely.

Under the strong encouragement of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump withdrew from the original deal in 2018, causing it to unravel. Since then, Iran has stepped up its nuclear activities -- amassing a stockpile of highly enriched uranium that goes well beyond the bounds of the accord.

Despite Israel’s support for Trump’s withdrawal, prominent voices in the country have said in retrospect that the move was a blunder.

In Iran, meanwhile, the Iranian parliament’s news agency, ICANA, reported that 250 lawmakers in a statement urged President Ebrahim Raisi and his negotiating team to obtain guarantees from the U.S. and the three other European counties that they won’t withdraw from the deal after it is renegotiated.

Iran’s hard-line dominated parliament has the power to approve or reject any proposed agreement between Iran and the other parties in Vienna.

The United States has participated in the current talks indirectly because of its withdrawal from the original deal. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.

Under Trump, the U.S. re-imposed heavy sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Tehran has responded by increasing the purity and amounts of uranium it enriches and stockpiles, in breach of the accord — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is peaceful. But the country’s steps away from its obligations under the accord have alarmed its archenemy Israel and world powers.

Tehran has started enriching uranium up to 60% purity — a short technical step from the 90% needed to make an atomic bomb, and spinning far more advanced centrifuges than those permitted under the deal.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told participants at the annual Munich Security Conference on Saturday that the talks have come a long way over the past 10 months and “all elements for a conclusion of the negotiations are on the table.” But he also criticized Iran for stepping up its enrichment and restricting inspections by monitors from the U.N. nuclear agency.

Iran’s foreign minister said that it’s up to Western countries to show flexibility and “the ball is now in their court.”

———

AP correspondent Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed reporting.

Comments / 37

skeptical2020
2d ago

FACT: Iran is a nation wanting to destroy Israel. The U.S. should follow Israel's lead to every negotiation regarding Israel's future sustainability and security. We are both defensive nations in our military posture, but no other nation should begin to consider taking aggressive action without fear of self- destruction

Reply(1)
47
iz2crazy
2d ago

maybe they should ask Kerry and Obama after their envoy to thwart trump's attempts to negotiate nuclear peace program... they were not acting in official capacity as required and violated Logan act....

Reply(1)
29
just a nobody
2d ago

lol they constantly violate sanctions, they constantly violated the last deal and yet they think anything will change with a new deal ? all that will change is they will have more funding to violate the new deal

Reply(6)
11
Related
AFP

Iran hails nuclear talk 'progress' but Raisi insists US sanctions end

Iran Monday signalled "significant progress" in talks on reviving a stalled accord on its nuclear programme but President Ebrahim Raisi, on his first visit to a Gulf state, again insisted that Washington must lift its crippling sanctions. Iran's ultraconservative president, a personal target of the US sanctions, spoke out ahead of a summit of natural gas exporting nations in Qatar. The summit will take place against the backdrop of mounting tensions in Ukraine and reported progress in efforts to restore the 2015 deal limiting Iran's nuclear programme. The United States withdrew from the nuclear accord in 2018 under former president Donald Trump, saying it was not tough enough in curtailing Iran's weapons ambitions. Tehran has always denied seeking an atomic bomb. But months of negotiations in Vienna have brought the two sides closer to a revived deal.
MIDDLE EAST
The Post and Courier

Editorial: A dubious Iran deal

President Joe Biden is soon expected to strike a revised nuclear deal with Iran that would delay, but not eliminate, the malevolent regional power’s ability to develop nuclear weapons. Iran gained a good deal of nuclear knowledge since the U.S. pulled out of the 2015 deal, which also had its weaknesses, and this dubious new pact would leave Iran even closer to building the bomb it covets. Mr. Biden and his negotiators need to push for a stronger, more comprehensive agreement.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address. According to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, Pelosi’s campaign paid a Virginia-based private aviation provider, Advanced Aviation Team,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#United Nations#Nuclear Weapon#Hezbollah#Jewish American#Israeli#Cabinet
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AL.com

New COVID ‘stealth’ variant, BA.2, reported in 17 states

Scientists are continuing to monitor a new omicron variant, BA.2, that, due to its makeup, could be harder to detect through certain kinds of COVID tests. BA.2 is increasing globally, according to data from the World Health Organization. It has currently been reported in 40 countries and 17 states with California seeing the country’s largest number of cases. The first U.S. cases were announced earlier this month in Washington state.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

The brains behind Biden’s border disaster

Before Afghanistan, before inflation, before omicron, President Joe Biden’s first failure in office occurred at the southern border. In March, Biden tried to claim that the flood of migrants illegally crossing from Mexico was just a seasonal blip , but that talking point quickly expired. By April, even CNN was calling the situation at the border a crisis, and by the end of his first year in office, a record 2 million migrants had been arrested while illegally crossing the border. Another 2 million are expected next year .
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GV Wire

War in Ukraine Would Force Israel to Get off the Fence

If Vladimir Putin orders his forces into Ukraine, Israel may be harmed in several ways, since it has always struggled to maintain its policy of straddling the fence in regional conflicts involving Russia. An invasion will entail extremely harsh sanctions on Russia by the West, including halting the purchase of...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

552K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy