Ohio State

Electric vehicles changing Valley, Ohio landscape

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 4 days ago

If you caught even a casual glance at the car commercials during the Super Bowl last weekend, you may have noticed quite a push to get buyers excited about electric vehicles. Though our own Lordstown Motors Corp. didn’t make the big show, we here in the Buckeye State know there is...

www.tribtoday.com

The Week

The electric-vehicle revolution

Battery-powered cars and trucks are selling briskly. Will they soon rule the road? Here's everything you need to know:. Electric vehicles have become the hottest cars on the market. Demand for vehicles that run solely on batteries is so great that some buyers are forced to pay deposits months before their car is available. In a recent Pew survey, 39 percent of Americans said they're likely to make their next car electric. With auto tailpipes the single greatest source of U.S. emissions, the federal government is heavily incentivizing the switch to electric, offering $7,500 in federal tax rebates. Tesla, the reigning king of electric vehicles (EVs), sold nearly a million cars globally last year, up 87 percent, while sales for Ford's and GM's internal-combustion vehicles slumped. Europe, with EVs making up 14 percent of all vehicles sold in 2021, and China, with 9 percent, are further along than the U.S., which had 3 percent. But U.S. automakers are moving rapidly to electrify their fleets, as globally the industry invests $500 billion in new plants and technology. "It's one of the biggest industrial transformations probably in the history of capitalism," Scott Keogh, chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, told The New York Times. "The investments are massive, and the mission is massive."
CARS
Rolling Stone

Convoy Organizer Who Promised to Choke D.C. Like a ‘Boa Constrictor’ Departs With Single Truck

Click here to read the full article. American truckers have taken the cue from their Canadian counterparts and are plotting to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest Covid-19 mandates. The threat of a convoy convergence mucking up the gears of the nation’s capital even prompted the Pentagon on Tuesday to authorize the deployment of 700 National Guard troops, who will be unarmed, and 50 tactical vehicles. The question now is what exactly they’re going to have to respond to over the course of their deployment, which is slated to last for two weeks or so. Truckers in Canada occupied downtown Ottawa...
WASHINGTON, DC
Franklin County Free Press

PennDOT: Law for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Today, Officials from the Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Environmental Protection (DEP) today highlighted benefits from the passage of the federal Infrastructure Law. Specific in their presentation were benefits designed for electric vehicles (EV) and alternative fuel infrastructure. Electronic vehicle (EV) PennDOT also unveiled its EV Equity Guiding Principles...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABQJournal

Rebates for electric vehicles are a waste of money

Democrats are scrambling to revise their “Build Back Better” legislation in a way that will allow them to get it through both the House and the Senate. The first thing they should do is scrap the generous rebates for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs). Spending billions on...
CARS
News Channel Nebraska

Electric vehicle charger in Syracuse

SYRACUSE - Syracuse is among 10 locations identified for an electric vehicle charging station. Casey’s General Store on 11th Street in Syracuse is one of five highway-corridor stations that opened Jan. 21 with a DC fast charger. The charger is rated to charge an electric vehicle in 30 minutes.
SYRACUSE, NE
ABC 15 News

Wickenburg prepares for more electric vehicles

WICKENBURG, AZ — Electric car commercials during the Super Bowl were as prevalent as the number of cars traveling through Arizona highways. The Grand Canyon State is slated to get millions to help make electric vehicles easier to own and operate for consumers. In the town of Wickenburg, electric...
WICKENBURG, AZ
WISH-TV

Indiana Senate OKs regulatory changes for electric-vehicle charging

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state senator on Monday said legislation should clear up confusion over how to regulate charging stations for electric vehicles. The Senate approved a measure that would let the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approve pricing structures for retail energy service. It also would allow anyone who makes electric-vehicle charging stations available to the public to charge by kilowatt-hour rather than a fixed dollar or time amount.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Salem News Online

Rulli introduces electric vehicle bill

State Sen. Michael Rulli introduced a proposal to provide $15 million to help automakers transition into electric vehicle manufacturing and $10 million in educational grants to create a workforce prepared for the industry. Rulli, R-Salem, said he’s seen the “devastating impact” the March 2019 shutdown of the General Motors plant...
SALEM, OH
