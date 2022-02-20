ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

X Games skiers, snowboarders drop off in medal count for Team USA. More countries catching up in ‘cool’ sports

By Rachel Axon, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USA won just seven medals in...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#X Games#Skiers#Big Air
NBC Sports

Team USA's Biggest Disappointments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

With lofty expectations, comes occasional disappointment. And the predictions for Team USA’s triumph left quite a bit of pressure on the athletes going into competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. As a result, performances resulted in medal-winning performances and world-record breaking moments and, other times, ended in utter failure.
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
Fox News

Winter Olympics 2022 final medal tally

The Winter Olympics have come to an end after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing. Norway is going home with the most medals and most gold medals. It’s the third straight Games where they’ve at least tied or led in gold medals. The United States finished behind...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ivy League Record Holder Reacts To Lia Thomas

Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy