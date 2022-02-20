X Games skiers, snowboarders drop off in medal count for Team USA. More countries catching up in ‘cool’ sports

The final day of competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics saw cross-country skier Jessie Diggins win a silver medal in the women’s 30km mass start, Mikaela Shiffrin competing in Alpine skiing’s team event and Nathan Chen doing a backflip in figure skating’s show program. Here are video...
BEIJING — Jessie Diggins brought home the United States’ 25th and final medal of the 2022 Olympic Games, winning silver in the grueling 30km mass start cross-country race while fighting off both exhaustion and the after-effects of food poisoning. "That might have been the best race of my...
Jessie Diggins crossed the finish line in full tilt with nothing left to give to become the first non-European athlete to win a medal in the women’s 30km mass start event. Norway's Therese Johaug won the gold in 1:24:54.0 and Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen the bronze in 1:27:27.3. Johaug,...
The final medals of the 2022 Winter Olympics were awarded to a trio of exuberant athletes at the closing ceremony on Sunday. As is tradition, medals from the final event of the Games were handed out at the closing ceremony. This year, it was the women’s cross-country skiing 30km mass...
With lofty expectations, comes occasional disappointment. And the predictions for Team USA’s triumph left quite a bit of pressure on the athletes going into competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. As a result, performances resulted in medal-winning performances and world-record breaking moments and, other times, ended in utter failure.
A hockey player has been banned for life for a despicable act against a referee. A player in the United States Premier Hockey League has been banned for life after hitting a referee during the middle of a game. One of the players on the South Shore Kings got frustrated...
Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
The Winter Olympics have come to an end after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing. Norway is going home with the most medals and most gold medals. It’s the third straight Games where they’ve at least tied or led in gold medals. The United States finished behind...
Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Alexander Bolshunov and Norway's Therese Johaug grabbed most of the headlines at the Beijing Olympics, each collecting three gold medals in a place where the biggest challenge to the athletes often came from the competition venue itself. A combination of altitude, slow snow,...
Comments / 0