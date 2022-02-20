‘Heartbreaking’: Warnings not enough to prevent vehicle flood deaths from 5-year high

Motorists have been warned to consider whether journeys later this week are absolutely necessary as two named storms approach the UK with the promise of dangerous winds and even blizzards.Storm Dudley will move across the northern half of the country from Wednesday night into Thursday morning closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday.National Highways head of road safety Jeremy Phillips said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO