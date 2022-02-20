ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Must Cut Spending on COVID Testing, Johnson Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to retain the capability to spot new coronavirus variants but it must stop spending so heavily on free testing as cases and fatalities fall, Prime Minister Boris...

The Independent

Covid self-isolation rules will be scrapped next week, Boris Johnson to announce

The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 will end next week, Boris Johnson is set to announce.Downing Street said the prime minister will confirm the repeal of all of England’s pandemic regulations when he lays out his “living with Covid” plan on Monday.The PM is expected to say that the vaccination programme, testing, and other new treatments like anti-viral drugs can be relied on to keep people safe – and that infectious people will not be made to stay at home.“Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue...
The Independent

Boris Johnson says scrapping Covid isolation requirements is ‘moment of pride’

Boris Johnson has said scrapping requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid is a “moment of pride” as he prepares to remove restrictions that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.The prime minister’s cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for people to mix with other members of the public, such as getting on a crowded train, while having the virus for the first time since the start of the pandemic. MPs will be updated on the decision in the House of Commons in the afternoon,...
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-attorney general urges Tories to dump PM as Major says MPs may have to rebel

Tory MPs should remove Boris Johnson from office sooner rather than later, according to a former Conservative attorney-general.Dominic Grieve hit out at the MPs’ “error of judgment” in allowing the prime minister to stay in post, adding: “I think as a matter of propriety and ethics, tolerating a prime minister who misbehaves in this fashion, including the lies that are associated with the misbehaviour, as well as the misbehaviour itself, is really rather chilling.”He warned the party was risking “catastrophic” consequences, including “complete electoral meltdown”Just hours earlier, former Tory prime minister John Major said Conservative MPs may have...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK must deal with Russian money in the City, Johnson says

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain has an issue with Russian money funnelling through the City of London and it must be dealt with, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday. Johnson has threatened to impose harsh sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, with Russian companies blocked from raising...
The Independent

Covid rules explained as Boris Johnson set to abandon restrictions despite warnings

Boris Johnson is set to announce a “living with Covid” plan which will see rules such as self-isolation scrapped despite warnings from experts.Downing Street said the prime minister intends to revoke all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.The legal duty to self-isolate for those who test positive for coronavirus and their close contacts will be one of the measures lifted by the end of next week.There are also reports the provision of free lateral flow and PCR tests could end, but this has not yet been confirmed.Mr...
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson ‘could face £10,000 of fines’ in event of Covid breaches

Lawyer Adam Wagner said police sending questionnaires to more than 50 individuals is a ‘very significant’ development. Boris Johnson could face more than £10,000 in fines if police rule that multiple events in Downing Street breached coronavirus restrictions, a lawyer has estimated. The Prime Minister is expected...
