The ball ended up in Tyler Moffe's hands at the end of a Feb. 21 game at Samford, and The Citadel's point guard could not hit what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer. Two nights later, Moffe made sure the Bulldogs' final road game of the season at Mercer did not come down to a buzzer-beater.

MACON, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO