Do you know if you are eligible for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Discount?. There are many individuals in our district who are unaware they are eligible to receive this wonderful assistance. A simple phone call to our Agency can help determine whether you meet the eligibility requirements. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is able to provide this service through the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) grant from the Ohio Department of Aging. This project provides outreach to and enrollment assistance for individuals who may be eligible for the Low-Income Subsidy (“Extra Help”) and/or Medicare Savings Program, as well as other Medicare premium assistance programs.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO