Is Wolves vs Leicester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Sport Staff
The Independent
 3 days ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Leicester City at Molineux this afternoon as they look to continue their challenge for a spot in European competition next season.

Bruno Lage ’s men have been flying in recent months and have only conceded 17 goals in 23 matches so far this season, the joint-most impressive record in the division alongside Manchester City.

Going into Sunday’s fixtures, they six points off the top four with two games in hand.

Leicester, on the other hand, are enduring a difficult season which has seen them knocked out of both the FA Cup and Europa League early doors. They are 11th in the Premier League , five points off Southampton above them, and manager Brendan Rodgers is coming under increasing pressure.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match:

When is Wolves vs Leicester City?

Wolves vs Leicester City kicks off at 16:30 GMT, at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England.

How can I watch the game?

Wolves vs Leicester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 16:00.

Wolves vs Leicester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 16:00.

Confirmed line-ups

WOL - Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Podence.

LEI - Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Daka, Lookman

Odds

Wolves 6/5

Draw 9/4

Leicester City 13/5

Prediction

Wolves’ miserly defence and Leicester’s decimated squad list are a combination which strongly suggests a home win. Wolves 2-0 Leicester City .

