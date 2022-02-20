ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves vs Leicester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Sport Staff
The Independent
 3 days ago

Leicester City travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon as they try to put to bed a run of four Premier League games without a win that has put manager Brendan Rodgers under pressure.

The Foxes were knocked out of the FA Cup in January by Nottingham Forest, dropped into the Europa Conference League after a poor start to their European campaign in the autumn and are five points off the top half in the league table.

Wolves, on the other hand, are flying under Bruno Lage and are only six points off a top-four spot going into Sunday’s fixtures, with two games in hand.

The Portuguese has built his side on solid foundations, with Wolves conceding the joint-fewest amount of goals in the top flight so far this campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match:

When is Wolves vs Leicester City?

Wolves vs Leicester City kicks off at 16:30 GMT, at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England.

How can I watch the game?

Wolves vs Leicester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 16:00.

Confirmed line-ups

WOL - Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Podence.

LEI - Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Daka, Lookman

Odds

Wolves 6/5

Draw 9/4

Leicester City 13/5

Prediction

Wolves’ miserly defence and Leicester’s decimated squad list are a combination which strongly suggests a home win. Wolves 2-0 Leicester City .

Liverpool vs Leeds confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool host Leeds United in the Premier League tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to close the gap to leaders Manchester City to just three points. Tottenham’s dramatic victory at the Etihad on Saturday, which followed Liverpool’s 3-1 home win over Norwich, opened up the Premier League title race. Liverpool’s match against Leeds is their game in hand to City, after the Boxing Day clash was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Leeds squad.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the match action as Liverpool host Leeds in the Premier LeagueMarcelo Bielsa’s side were beaten 4-2 by Manchester United...
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow all the action as Manchester United travel to Atletico Madrid looking to establish a first-leg lead in pursuit of a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.Ralf Rangnick’s United head to the Spanish capital in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League - with an FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Middlesbrough on penalties their only defeat in any competition since January 3 - but all is not well at Old Trafford. Rumours of a rift between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo over the captaincy are rumbling on, while many figures at the club have described a...
Morgan’s special day and Deignan’s happy news – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 23.FootballTroy Deeney called for change.CHANGE BEGINS WITH EDUCATION. By making the teaching of Black, Asian & Minority Ethnic histories & experiences mandatory in the British school curriculum, we can inform identity, build confidence & combat racism. Sign the petition here https://t.co/AvPS3Cvf5J #HistoryUntold pic.twitter.com/zAkBqEs2xj— Troy Deeney (@T_Deeney) February 23, 2022A birthday in the Gerrard household. View this post on Instagram ...
