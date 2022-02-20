Wolves vs Leicester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Leicester City travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon as they try to put to bed a run of four Premier League games without a win that has put manager Brendan Rodgers under pressure.

The Foxes were knocked out of the FA Cup in January by Nottingham Forest, dropped into the Europa Conference League after a poor start to their European campaign in the autumn and are five points off the top half in the league table.

Wolves, on the other hand, are flying under Bruno Lage and are only six points off a top-four spot going into Sunday’s fixtures, with two games in hand.

The Portuguese has built his side on solid foundations, with Wolves conceding the joint-fewest amount of goals in the top flight so far this campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match:

When is Wolves vs Leicester City?

Wolves vs Leicester City kicks off at 16:30 GMT, at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England.

How can I watch the game?

Wolves vs Leicester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 16:00.

Confirmed line-ups

WOL - Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Podence.

LEI - Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Daka, Lookman

Odds

Wolves 6/5

Draw 9/4

Leicester City 13/5

Prediction

Wolves’ miserly defence and Leicester’s decimated squad list are a combination which strongly suggests a home win. Wolves 2-0 Leicester City .