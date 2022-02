DURHAM — In a game where the Trinity High School boys basketball team scored 25 points off turnovers, the biggest play was a turnover that didn’t result in points. Goffstown trailed by two points and had the ball with 9.1 seconds to play when Trinity point guard Tyler Bike picked off a pass and dribbled out the remaining time on the clock to give the Pioneers a 64-62 victory over the Grizzlies in Sunday’s NHIAA Division I championship game at the University of New Hampshire.

