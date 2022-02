The Valley Quilters Guild presented its 42nd annual Quilt Show at Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District’s San Jacinto gymnasium Feb. 11 and 12. More than 100 displayed quilts showed a wide range of techniques, colors, themes and sizes.Thirty-three ribbons were awarded in a variety of categories such as pieced, miniatures, hand and machine appliquéd, innovative art, hand embroidered and more. Quilting awards included those that were computer assisted and edge-to-edge.Billie Kercmar said it is an honor to be chosen as this year’s Featured Quilter. She made her first quilt for her granddaughter’s 10th birthday about 20 years ago. She said she loves piecing and hand appliqué quilts and Civil War reproduction fabrics.A Hemet resident since 1957, Kercmar has entered her wo.

