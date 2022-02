LAWRENCE — Anyone searching for a moment Tuesday, when Ochai Agbaji might reveal just how much emotion he was playing with against an in-state rival, didn’t have to look hard nearly four minutes into the game. With the score tied at 7-7, Kansas basketball’s senior guard pulled up for a jumper inside the 3-point line. Not only did Agbaji hit it, but an official called a foul on Kansas State fifth-year guard Mike McGuirl. And as Agbaji celebrated,...

TOPEKA, KS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO