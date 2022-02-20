ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gus Kenworthy on legacy and retirement - "My dream role would be in a comedy. I think I'm funny. I would love to be in a Judd Apatow movie"

Cover picture for the articleGus Kenworthy is living proof that the Olympics are about much more than the medals. As an openly gay athlete he has inspired people worldwide to be open about who they are, and leaves a huge legacy of progress in the sport of freestyle skiing too. "Being an Olympian...

