There are fewer better long-term strategies than investing money where no one else is and that still applies to oil and to a lesser degree gas, as politicians, banks, insurers, institutional investors and the public beseech firms not to drill, refuse to fund or insure efforts to do so or threaten to tax them in the event of successful work. Hence this column will stick patiently with Shell, even in the knowledge that things might get bumpier for a bit after such a good run – the shares trade at more than double their pandemic-panic lows of spring 2020.

