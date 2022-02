Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”

