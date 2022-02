Machine Gun Kelly had a lot to celebrate before taking the stage at Super Bowl Music Fest on Friday night (February 11). Before his set, the rapper-turned-rocker revealed that his debut pop punk album Tickets to My Downfall had been certified platinum. During his set, MGK brought out a handful of guests including Willow for their new collaboration “Emo Girl,” Travis Barker for “Concert for Aliens,” Trippie Redd for both “All I Know” and “Candy,” but perhaps the most exciting of all was when fellow Super Bowl Music Fest performer Halsey came out to perform their TTMD collab "Forget Me Too" for the first time. As Billboard points out, he also covered Paramore's "Misery Business."

