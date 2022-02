Mourad Aliev envisions the perfect next step in his budding pro career. A chance to revisit the past. France’s Aliev is the latest to join the Probellum family, entering a co-promotional agreement with the upstart outfit. The move comes on the heels of not only his latest win but also the pro debut of his 2020 Tokyo Olympics rival Frazer Clarke, with hopes of settling the score in the paid ranks. The 6’7” southpaw—who represented France as a super heavyweight—was disqualified in the second-round of his quarterfinal bout with Clarke, which prompted an hour-long sit-in protest before finally leaving the Kokugikan Arena main floor in disgust.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO