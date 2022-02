The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering one of the most important trade deadlines in recent memory as the team has a legitimate shot at the Stanley Cup and has some major decisions to make on their pending free agents. Extensions for Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues, and Evgeni Malkin are looming large over the club, and management has shown – with the recent extensions for Jeff Carter and Chad Ruhwedel – that they aren’t shy to get some business done with those who are willing.

