ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Ranking The Notre Dame Coaching Hires By Toughest/Most Important Tasks

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLNZx_0eJwtwI500

I don't think head coach Marcus Freeman anticipated needing to make seven hires when he was first named as the top man at Notre Dame, but that's ultimately what happened. Freeman nailed his first staff and put together a group filled with strong recruiters and talented coaches.

All seven coaches will play a very important roles for Notre Dame moving forward, but some coaches have a bit more challenging and/or important immediate tasks when looking at the 2022 season.

That was the topic of conversation for us in our latest Irish Breakdown podcast. After that breakdown we also spent some time talking about Notre Dame's press conference last week, with the focus on comments made by Freeman about Tommy Rees and comments made by Rees.

Here is a look at my ranking bottom to top:

7. Gerad Parker, TE - All of the coaches on this list have very important roles and have challenges facing them, but Parker walks into a situation where he inherits arguably the best player on the team (Michael Mayer) and a very deep depth chart. He has some important work to do when it comes to building up the depth chart, and in 2023 he could shoot to the top of this list, but of all the new coaches he is walking into the best situation.

6. Deland McCullough, RB - McCullough also inherits a very talented roster that combines a unique group of players. He'll have to build up a unit that must replace Kyren Williams, but the returning backfield is loaded. There is plenty of room for improvement for all the backs, and McCullough will need to break them of some bad habits, but the talent at the position is something any coach would love to inherit.

5. Al Golden, DC - Golden is this low on the list due mainly to the difficulty aspect. Being the defensive coordinator is obviously important, but he'll have a strong staff to work with, plus he has Marcus Freeman to lean on. A strong case could be made that his biggest challenge is as a position coach more than it is as a defensive coordinator. Or at least that's the case I would make.

4. Al Washington, DL - There will likely be some push back to me having Washington this high when you consider he returns a very deep depth chart with two of the teams better players in Isaiah Foskey and Jayson Ademilola, and he can go 10 deep this season. The challenge in front of Washington is two-fold, with the first being to get Foskey and Ademilola to raise their games even more and give them an enhanced repertoire. The second is to replace a pair of captains, which won't be easy.

Washington also ranks this high on part because of the importance of his task. Look, if Notre Dame is going to have a championship caliber defense in 2022 it will require the defensive line to play at an elite level, and Washington is responsible for getting that unit to play to that level.

3. Brian Mason, ST - Mason is high up on this list for a few reasons, but the first is that he must carry out an attitude and cultural change when it comes to special teams. Notre Dame's lack of emphasis on special teams combined with having a subpar coordinator kept the unit from maximizing its potential. Mason will be tasked with getting complete buy in, changing the culture and then getting all the units to play at a much higher level.

2. Harry Hiestand, OL - Hiestand certainly has a challenging task in front of him, and there is no doubt it is incredibly important. A case could be made his job is the most important, but it's not quite as challenging as the next one. Hiestand has to break down a lot of bad habits and change the mentality of the offensive line. If Notre Dame is going to be a championship caliber team he needs to completely rework the line from an attitude and technical standpoint.

The good news for Hiestand is that he inherits a very talented roster. We discuss the importance of Hiestand developing a strong bond with Blake Fisher, and we also spent some time reading into the fact Hiestand looked so refreshed and energized and discussed why that could be.

1. Chansi Stuckey, WR - No one has a tougher task than Stuckey, and I'm of the belief that no one other than Hiestand has a more important task. Like Hiestand, Stuckey has to reshape the culture of the unit and he has to remake the unit from a technical standpoint. Stuckey inherits a group that has talent but lacks depth. He'll need to get his unit to take pride in their craft, build up their confidence and get them to play to their potential.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To The Juwan Howard Postgame Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Is Furious Over The Brian Flores Situation

Even though he is on voice rest following vocal cord surgery, Dick Vitale is speaking out about the Steelers’ hiring Brian Flores as an assistant coach. Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons as head coach, was hired by Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday. This news comes while Flores has an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.
NFL
FanSided

Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reveals why he threw punch

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard revealed why he threw a punch at the end of the Wolverines’ loss to a ranked Wisconsin team. Howard was upset with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout with just 15 seconds remaining on the clock while up double digits. Clearly, the Michigan coach wanted the game to end, rather than soaking in defeat.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Washington, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Washington State
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Deshaun Watson landing with Steelers after Brian Flores hire viewed as unlikely

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was hired this week by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive analyst, immediately summoning speculation on Deshaun Watson and whether the two could pair up next season in the AFC North. There was trade buzz earlier this year involving the Dolphins and Watson's interest, but legal issues negated the franchise from pursuing any sort of deal.
NFL
The Spun

A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo looks set to be the quarterback that everyone will have their eyes on during the offseason. Garoppolo is probably going to be traded as the San Francisco 49ers look poised to hand the keys over to Trey Lance. Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the team’s franchise quarterback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerad Parker
Person
Chansi Stuckey
Person
Deland Mccullough
Person
Brian Mason
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Rumored To Have 2 Frontrunners

Arch Manning, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana, likely isn’t close to making a decision on where he’ll be playing college football. However, many believe that there could be two favorites in his recruitment. Two schools – Alabama and Texas – have been getting the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Wisconsin basketball: Greg Gard explains calling timeout which led to brawl against Michigan

Sunday's college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines turned ugly after the final buzzer sounded. Following Wisconsin's 77-63 win, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard got into an altercation with Badgers head coach Greg Gard. After some tense words were exchanged and other players and coaches started to surround the two coaches, Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which provoked a brawl between the two teams.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: Fire Juwan Howard as University of Michigan basketball coach

Juwan Howard should never coach another game for the Michigan Wolverines. Sunday, after the loss to Wisconsin, Howard started a brawl in the post-game handshake line that engulfed both teams. He was apparently angry with Badgers head coach Greg Gard for calling what Howard felt was a gratuitous timeout near the end of a game Wisconsin had well in hand.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#College Football#Irish Breakdown#Rb Mccullough
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
On3.com

Desmond Howard defends Juwan Howard after post-game incident

Chaos ensued at the Kohl Center on Sunday, with the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers getting into a scuffle during the handshake line. Things escalated when Michigan head coach Juwan Howard appeared to throw a punch at a Wisconsin assistant coach, causing the tensions to escalate. Reactions have begun...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Name Team’s Starting Quarterback Right Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting quarterback…for now. General manager Kevin Colbert spoke with the media on Monday and confirmed that if the season started today, Mason Rudolph would be the starter. He did go on to say that the team will be adding a couple more quarterbacks before...
NFL
The Spun

There Are Calls For Juwan Howard To Be Fired

Many are calling for Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard to be fired following Sunday’s postgame incident at Wisconsin. Following the Wolverines’ loss to the Badgers on Sunday, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard in the postgame handshake line. Howard and Gard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy