Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike, and fans of FromSoftware games will finally be able to get their hands on it this week.The game comes from the minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki, famous for the hugely popular Dark Souls and Bloodborne games, and George RR Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, who helped develop the game’s backstory. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the game’s launch since it was first announced in 2019.Now with Elden Ring just on the horizon, Bandai Namco have released a new overview trailer going into detail of what...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO