The Northbrook Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its 2022 Business Awards, recognizing local businesses and individuals who have made unique contributions and achievements. Grill House has been named Northbrook Business of the Year in honor of its excellence in business practices and customer service. Saf-T-Gard received the award for Corporate Citizen of the Year in recognition of its outstanding support of the local community. Finally, Gail Eisenberg is honored as Chamber Volunteer of the Year for her above-and-beyond service as an ambassador for the organization.

NORTHBROOK, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO