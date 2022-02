HAYS - A big first inning was not enough for the Fort Hays State baseball team Sunday afternoon, with the Regis Rangers taking the series finale, 13-3. The Tigers (1-11) got off to a good start offensively, collecting three hits in the first inning and five total through three frames before finishing the contest with two more hits over the final six innings. The Rangers (6-7-1) put together two big innings to complete the come-from-behind win.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO