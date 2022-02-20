ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area college admissions more flexible during COVID

By David Mekeel
Delaware County Daily Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege application season can be a stressful time for high school students. Trying to muster the best scores they can on SAT and ACT tests. Making sure their grades are as stellar as possible. And don’t forget the other factors that colleges like to look at, the ones that...

WBUR

Weighing legacy in the college admissions debate

Oregon Senator Jeffrey A. Merkley, and New York Congressman Jamaal A. Bowman have filed legislation that would prevent any colleges or universities that accept federal student aid money from giving an advantage to legacy applicants (applicants who are related to alumni). We’re joined by Tufts professor of sociology Natasha Warikoo,...
OREGON STATE
Harvard Crimson

Congressional Bill Seeks to End Legacy Preferences in College Admissions

A bill was introduced in Congress last week to effectively end preference in legacy admissions at colleges. By Camille G. Caldera. United States Senator Jeffrey A. Merkley (D-Ore.) and U.S. Representative Jamaal A. Bowman (D-N.Y.) introduced legislation in Congress last week that would bar institutions that participate in federal student aid programs from giving preference to applicants with legacy status.
HARVARD, MA
Washington Times

Education Department cancels $415M in student debt, citing for-profit college fraud

The Education Department is canceling an additional $415 million in federal student loan debt for 16,000 borrowers who attended for-profit colleges and say they were defrauded by the institutions. Wednesday’s decision was part of an ongoing effort by President Biden to clear a backlog of claims under a borrower-defense program...
COLLEGES
NewsTimes

CT colleges push back on proposed legacy admission ban

Connecticut colleges and universities are pushing back against a proposal banning legacy status as a consideration in the application process. The Connecticut Legislature’s Joint Committee on Higher Education last week introduced new legislation that would end the use of legacy preferences in higher education, which give priority to college applicants who are related to school alumni or current students.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Standardized tests no longer required for Illinois public college admissions

(The Center Square) – Illinois public colleges and universities have dropped the requirements for SAT and ACT college board tests. The Higher Education Fair Admissions Act passed the Illinois Legislature last year and took effect Jan. 1. The law makes it easier and cheaper for Illinois students to apply to college. State Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, sponsored the bill, saying that a high school record is a better predictor of success in college than a one-time test.
COLLEGES
Kenosha News.com

Commentary: Special privilege in admission to elite U.S. colleges

Although a major scandal erupted in 2019 over bribery and other fraudulent practices used by wealthy Americans to secure their children’s admission to elite colleges, the affluent continue to benefit from other kinds of special admission policies that are perfectly legal. Consider the fact that, according to a recent...
COLLEGES
Washington Times

Time to stop racial discrimination in college admissions

In a 2007 Supreme Court decision involving a school district in Seattle, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” Its recent acceptance of two cases, one against Harvard University and the other against the University of North Carolina, gives the court a chance to finally stop a morally indefensible practice that has become common in universities and colleges across the country: discriminating in their admissions on the basis of race.
SEATTLE, WA
TIME

College COVID-19 Restrictions No Longer Make Sense

Many of America’s roughly 20 million college students are (still) living with a wide range of restrictions on their lives. Some students face no restrictions—neither vaccination nor mask mandates—while others are subject to bouts of nearly total lock down, such as happened at Emerson college, which issued a “stay in room” directive that lasted through January 18 and prohibited students from leaving their room unless to get tested, obtain food, go to medical appointments, or for employment purposes. Other restrictions across the country include remote classes ( 10-15% of 500 prominent colleges started the spring term online), booster mandates, bans on traveling off campus or internationally, no sharing meals in the dining hall, limits on the number of people in your room at one time, masks at all times indoors and outdoors in crowded settings , bans on eating or drinking inside buildings, and testing every 72 hours to determine COVID-19 status.
COLLEGES
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth offers student loan repayment for qualified positions

Bayhealth announced a new plan to support healthcare workers who need assistance with repaying student loans. The program will provide qualified applicants up to $30,000 of loan repayment, while also attracting valuable staff and boosting Bayhealth’s current workforce. “This student loan assistance program is another part of our commitment...
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

Education Department erases $415M in student loan debt for 16,000 borrowers

The Department of Education announced this week it will cancel $415 million in federal student loans by nearly 16,000 borrowers allegedly misled by for-profit colleges. The borrowers, who attended DeVry University, ITT Technical Institute, Westwood College and the Minnesota School of Business/Globe University, will receive the relief through a legal provision known as borrower defense, which allows individuals to discharge some or all of their student loan debt if their school misled them or otherwise engaged in other misconduct.
COLLEGES
LiveScience

What is STEM Education?

STEM education is a teaching approach that combines science, technology, engineering and math. Its recent successor, STEAM, also incorporates the arts, which have the "ability to expand the limits of STEM education and application," according to Stem Education Guide. STEAM is designed to encourage discussions and problem-solving among students, developing both practical skills and appreciation for collaborations, according to the Institution for Art Integration and STEAM.
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

The Hardest College to Get Into in Every State

More than ever before, education is crucial to getting ahead in a competitive, skills-based economy. And it’s not just a skills-based economy. With widening income inequality it looks more like a winner-takes-all economy. So to gain an advantage, students are competing for places in the best colleges.  Those who plan to go to college want […]
COLLEGES
CNET

Should I Go to Grad School or Work First?

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. You're about to graduate college, and you're facing a big choice: attend graduate school or pursue a full-time job?...
EDUCATION

