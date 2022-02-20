ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 stabbed near apartment complex on UConn campus

By Olivia Kalentek
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hzfn_0eJwm0If00
WFSB file

(WFSB) – Two people were stabbed at the University of Connecticut (UConn) late Saturday night.

UConn Police were called to Hilltop Apartments around 11:00 pm on Saturday. When police arrived, they found two people with stab wounds.

The victims were taken to Windham Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims have since been released.

A spokesperson for UConn says one person was taken into custody after this incident. The person taken into custody was also treated for minor injuries at a different hospital.

Police say this stabbing was not a random attack, and that the suspect and victims knew each other.

There is no present threat to the UConn community according to their spokesperson.

Officials say the investigation is still active, and potential criminal charges will be determined by the State's Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest information.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Human remains found near apartment complex dumpster in Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKRC/WKYT/CBS Newspath) - Police made a gruesome discovery outside of a Kentucky apartment complex. Officers were called to the scene on Cambridge Drive near Alexandria Drive and Wolf Run Thursday night. Decomposing human remains were discovered wrapped in plastic next to a dumpster. “It looks like the intent...
LEXINGTON, KY
US News and World Report

Two Killed, Two Wounded in Shooting at Apartment Complex

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Durham apartment complex early Saturday, police said. WRAL-TV reports that officers found several men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the Cadence at RTP complex at about 1:30 a.m. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were taken to a local hospital, with one of them suffering from life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
MIX 107.9

Miss Alabama Dies After Car Accident

Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after head injuries sustained in a car accident. The 27-year-old was involved in an accident on February 10 and was taken to hospital. Zoe’s parents confirmed her death on her Instagram page saying that she passed away in Miami.  ‘Our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed […]
CBS Denver

Names Of The 5 People Who Died In Commerce City Apartment Released, Search Continues For Person Who Dealt Fatal Drugs

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The names of the five people who were found dead in a Commerce City apartment building after suspected drug use have been released. (credit: CBS) The following people died, according to the coroner’s office in Adams County: – Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24 – Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32 – Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28 – Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29 – Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32 A sixth adult, a 29-year-old Hispanic woman, was alive and taken to the hospital. A 4-month-old baby was inside the apartment and is healthy and safe, according to police. The child’s parents were among those who died. Authorities said they are trying to...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Wfsb#Uconn Police#Windham Hospital#State#Channel 3
WTNH

Hartford police warn of increased traffic due to UConn game

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police is warning drivers to plan accordingly on Tuesday due to a UConn men’s basketball game taking place in the city. The UConn men’s basketball team will be taking on Villanova at the XL Center with tip-off at 8 p.m. Hartford police said in addition to the game, there is […]
HARTFORD, CT
WSVN-TV

1 dead after shooting at Miramar apartment complex

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in Miramar. Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Foxcroft Condominium located on the 5300 block of Foxcroft Road, at around 3 a.m., Tuesday. “Like, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” said neighbor Helena Toussaint....
MIRAMAR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

JSO investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex near Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex near downtown. According to JSO, officers responded to a shooting call at Downtown East Apartments on Franklin Street at about 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 30s unresponsive in the complex's parking lot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Fremont Tribune

Man found dead with stab wound at Grand Island apartment complex

Police in Grand Island are investigating after a homeless man was found dead Tuesday with a stab wound at an apartment complex. Officers were sent to the complex around 6 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an injured person, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found the victim — a 30-year-old man — dead from an apparent puncture wound.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WINKNEWS.com

One injured in shooting at Harlem Heights apartment complex

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting at an apartment complex in Harlem Heights. This happened in the 1000 block of Clear Lake Loop at Lago Del Sol apartments, just off of Gladiolus Drive. Shots were fired, and deputies say one person was injured during this shooting.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Connecticut Post

Officials: Double stabbing at UConn apartments Saturday ‘not random’

STORRS — The double stabbing incident at a University of Connecticut apartment complex Saturday was deemed “not random” by police, officials said. In a statement Sunday afternoon, officials said that some of the individuals involved in the incident knew each other prior to the dispute. UConn Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBC.com

Man Murdered at Speedway Apartment Complex

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–One person is dead from a shooting at a Speedway apartment complex Tuesday evening. Police were called just after 5:30 on reports of a loud disturbance. When they got to the Maywood apartments on 25th St., they found a person dead. They described the victim only as an...
SPEEDWAY, IN
KOCO

Oklahoma City crews battle fire at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City fire crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex. 9:20 p.m. Tuesday Update: The fire has spread from the roof into the 5th floor and many portions of the building have collapsed. As of 9 p.m., no injuries have been reported. Original Post:...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CNN

CNN

893K+
Followers
134K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy