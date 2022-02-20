2 stabbed near apartment complex on UConn campus

WFSB file

(WFSB) – Two people were stabbed at the University of Connecticut (UConn) late Saturday night.

UConn Police were called to Hilltop Apartments around 11:00 pm on Saturday. When police arrived, they found two people with stab wounds.

The victims were taken to Windham Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims have since been released.

A spokesperson for UConn says one person was taken into custody after this incident. The person taken into custody was also treated for minor injuries at a different hospital.

Police say this stabbing was not a random attack, and that the suspect and victims knew each other.

There is no present threat to the UConn community according to their spokesperson.

Officials say the investigation is still active, and potential criminal charges will be determined by the State's Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest information.