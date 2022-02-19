Postgame Quotes -- UCLA vs. Washington

The Washington State Cougars are set to face the USC Trojans. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our Washington State USC prediction, odds, and pick. The Washington State Cougars are running out of time and opportunity. They couldn’t beat Arizona, Oregon, or UCLA in the past week, all games which — had they won — would have given the Cougars the high-end Quadrant 1 win they needed to put on their NCAA Tournament resume. The analytics have liked Washington State, because the Cougars have thrashed mediocre teams by large margins this season, but the Cougars have not been able to win big games against the top tier of the Pac-12. They also lost multiple nonconference games in home-court or neutral-court settings, which also makes their resume precariously thin. They need this game against USC to boost their resume, and they will definitely have more work to do against Oregon and their other opponents before the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas in the second week of March. Think about that when considering a Washington State USC prediction.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO