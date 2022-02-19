ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Postgame Quotes -- UCLA vs. Washington

uclabruins.com
 3 days ago

Mick Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach. “Remember, I told you in October. He’s been down three different times for almost two weeks. So, it’s just been very, very unfortunate. Since Chris Smith went down, it’s like somebody’s got a voodoo doll poking holes in my team,...

uclabruins.com

Beaumont Enterprise

No. 12 UCLA avoids late collapse, beats Arizona State 66-52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the memory of their triple-overtime loss at Arizona State still fresh two weeks later, the UCLA Bruins weren't about to let the rematch slip away on their home court. Jaylen Clark had 16 points and nine rebounds in his third straight start and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Short-handed UCLA routs Washington

LOS ANGELES — On Thursday, Tyger Campbell wasn’t available. He broke team rules and had to sit. The Bruins cruised to a 20-point win over Washington State. On Saturday night, one hour before tip, the media was told Johnny Juzang was unlikely to play due to hip soreness. He didn’t play. Fifty minutes later, the UCLA spokesperson said Cody Riley was unavailable, too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Washington State vs. USC prediction, odds, pick, and more – 2/20/2022

The Washington State Cougars are set to face the USC Trojans. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our Washington State USC prediction, odds, and pick. The Washington State Cougars are running out of time and opportunity. They couldn’t beat Arizona, Oregon, or UCLA in the past week, all games which — had they won — would have given the Cougars the high-end Quadrant 1 win they needed to put on their NCAA Tournament resume. The analytics have liked Washington State, because the Cougars have thrashed mediocre teams by large margins this season, but the Cougars have not been able to win big games against the top tier of the Pac-12. They also lost multiple nonconference games in home-court or neutral-court settings, which also makes their resume precariously thin. They need this game against USC to boost their resume, and they will definitely have more work to do against Oregon and their other opponents before the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas in the second week of March. Think about that when considering a Washington State USC prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Wisconsin takes $10,000 fine off coach Greg Gard's hands

A day after a scuffle broke out between the Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams, punishments were doled out Monday. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000, three players received one-game suspensions, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000. Shortly after...
WISCONSIN STATE

