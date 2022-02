Police in Nepal fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters on Sunday as the government presented in parliament a contentious half million-dollar grant from the US. The Himalayan state had signed a pact with a US fund agency Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) worth $500m (£368m) in 2017 to fund infrastructure projects such as building electricity transmission lines and improving roads.On Sunday, minister for communication and information technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki tabled the MCC pact on behalf of finance minister Janardan Sharma. But the opposition protested and shouted slogans, reported The Kathmandu Post.Prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s government insisted that...

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO