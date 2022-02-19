ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bobcats Get Past Falcons Saturday

bgsufalcons.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Visiting Ohio University, leading by three points at halftime, took control in the third quarter and went on to an 82-69 win over the Bowling Green State University women's basketball team Saturday afternoon (Feb. 19). The Mid-American Conference contest took place at the Stroh...

bgsufalcons.com

The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAP

Waterford advances to sectional championship with win over Peebles

PIKETON, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Waterford Lady Wildcats defeated Peebles 50-35 in the semi-final game for Division IV, Section Southeast 2. Waterford and Peebles exchanged scores throughout the first quarter, but Waterford was able to take the lead. The Wildcats held a ten point lead at halftime and were able...
PIKETON, OH
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Lady Falcons soar past Hannan, 56-6

MASON, W.Va. — One moves on and one goes home. The Wahama girls basketball team defeated the Hannan Lady Cats 56-6 at home in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 Tournament Saturday evening. The Lady Falcons got to work quickly in Saturday’s ballgame, getting a 7-0 lead in...
BASKETBALL
WTAP

Frontier cruises past Shadyside

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Frontier Cougars defeated the Shadyside Tigers in a high school girl’s basketball playoff matchup. The Tigers held the lead over Frontier for a majority of the first quarter, but the Cougars were able to fight back and take a big lead into halftime.
SHADYSIDE, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSLS

Virginia gets past Miami 74-71

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Jayden Gardner scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, Kihei Clark scored 14 of his 17 after the break and Virginia stormed back to beat Miami 74-71. Gardner sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6), who beat the Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5) for a sixth straight time. Kameron McGusty opened the second half with a layup to push the Hurricanes’ lead to 40-30, but from there it was all Virginia. The Cavaliers pulled even at 42 on a Gardner jumper with 15:43 remaining. After a bucket by Miami’s Jordan Miller, Clark buried two 3-pointers, Gardner scored twice in the paint and Virginia used a 10-0 run to lead 52-44 with 12:37 left. The Hurricanes got within two points three times. McGusty led Miami with 20 points.
NBA
WOUB

Trimble flies past Symmes Valley; Advance to District Finals

PIKETON, Ohio (WOUB) — The Trimble Lady Tomcats took on the Symmes Valley Vikings in the Southeast 1 bracket district semi-finals. The Tomcats came into this game as the top seed in the tournament, and the Vikings came in as the eight seed. This game was all Trimble from...
TRIMBLE, OH
Bismarck Tribune

Garrison gets past New Salem-Almont

Everything about Monday’s Region 5 girls’ basketball quarterfinal game between New Salem-Almont and second-seeded Garrison pointed toward a one-sided affair. Everything, that is, except, the scoreboard. The Garrison Troopers advanced to the semifinals, all right, beating the New Salem-Almont Holsteins 58-48 at Mandan High School. But it wasn’t...
GARRISON, ND
Morning Journal

Olmsted Falls vs. Brunswick girls basketball district semifinal preview

Up next: The winner advances to the district final to face the winner of Strongsville and Berea-Midpark at Valley Forge High School. Outlook: Olmsted Falls entered the Division I playoffs as the No. 7 team in the Division I Ohio AP Poll for Feb. 15 and the top seed of area teams. The Bulldogs’ two losses are to Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (No. 1 in AP Poll), and Akron Hoban (No. 2 in AP Poll). They advanced to this district semifinal with 66-33 win over North Royalton. If the Bulldogs want to win back-to-back district championships, they will have to get through 16th seed Brunswick. The Blue Devils played in a tough Greater Cleveland Conference with the defending district champion Medina. But they made their district semifinal appearance winning four of their last five, only losing to second seed Medina Highland. In their playoff run, they defeated Garfeld Heights, 77-25, and 14th-seeded Wooster, 60-55, in a sectional final.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Wisconsin takes $10,000 fine off coach Greg Gard's hands

A day after a scuffle broke out between the Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams, punishments were doled out Monday. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000, three players received one-game suspensions, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000. Shortly after...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Lima News

BGSU’s Hempfling: 1,000 points and much more

BOWLING GREEN – Kadie Hempfling does a lot of things on a basketball court, which in the words of her coach, makes her unique. She’s the most recent 1,000-points scorer in Bowling Green women’s basketball history. She has guard skills, like a favorite spin move for a jump shot and taking her dribble behind her back. But at 5-9, she can mix it up inside against taller players and score, rebound and play defense.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

