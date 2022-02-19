Bobcats Get Past Falcons Saturday

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Jayden Gardner scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, Kihei Clark scored 14 of his 17 after the break and Virginia stormed back to beat Miami 74-71. Gardner sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6), who beat the Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5) for a sixth straight time. Kameron McGusty opened the second half with a layup to push the Hurricanes’ lead to 40-30, but from there it was all Virginia. The Cavaliers pulled even at 42 on a Gardner jumper with 15:43 remaining. After a bucket by Miami’s Jordan Miller, Clark buried two 3-pointers, Gardner scored twice in the paint and Virginia used a 10-0 run to lead 52-44 with 12:37 left. The Hurricanes got within two points three times. McGusty led Miami with 20 points.
