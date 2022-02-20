ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Air France-KLM Ready to Move Swiftly With Capital Increase, Les Echos Reports

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM has gained shareholder approval for its proposed capital increase and is ready to move swiftly, French financial newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday. The airline had announced on Thursday...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Air France-KLM posts quarterly core profit as air travel rebounds

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM beat analysts expectations on Thursday as it posted a second consecutive quarterly core profit since the pandemic started, helped by long-haul routes and the reopening of the transatlantic travel last November. The Franco-Dutch airline group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Air France-KLM to Repay State Aid by Raising $4.5B

Air France-KLM wants to be free of bans on acquisitions as soon as it can by repaying state aid. To do so, the Financial Times wrote, the group plans to raise €4 billion (about $4.5 billion) in new capital. According to Ben Smith, the executive in charge since 2018,...
ECONOMY
BBC

Air fare rises are unavoidable, warns Air France-KLM

The cost of air travel is set to rise this year as airlines face soaring overheads, the UK boss of Air France-KLM has told the BBC. Fahmi Mahjoub said his airline faced significantly higher fuel and airport costs, and as a result higher air fares were "quite unavoidable". The airline...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

EDF capital increase to take place in coming weeks, CEO says

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - EDF expects a planned state capital increase to occur in the coming weeks, the head of the French state-controlled utility said on Tuesday. Last week, the government said it would inject around 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) into EDF to ease the financial pain inflicted by nuclear reactors going offline, of which 12 are currently halted, and the government making the firm supply power below market prices. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France Klm#Air Transport#Delta Air Lines#Les Echos Reports#Reuters#French#China Eastern
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
Gazette

Giant client data leak puts fresh pressure on Credit Suisse

ZURICH/VIENNA (Reuters) - Switzerland's financial watchdog said it was in contact with Credit Suisse after media outlets published results of coordinated, Panama Papers-style investigations into a leak of data on thousands of accounts held at the bank in past decades. One person leaked the information on the accounts, which were...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Norwegian passengers suffer panic attacks during nightmare 10-hour Storm Eunice diversion

Passengers aboard a Norwegian Air flight from Helsinki to London endured a nightmare experience on Friday, including two go-around attempts at landing, a diversion to Copenhagen and more than 10 hours stuck on the plane.Journalist Natalia Golysheva Deis tweeted a thread about the horrific experience, describing how passengers were trapped on a plane for hours longer than planned, without much food, drink or assistance from airline staff.With Storm Eunice playing havoc with landings at Gatwick Airport on Friday, Ms Deis’ Norwegian flight made two landing attempts in extreme turbulence, before circling around the South Downs and ultimately being diverted to...
9NEWS

Air France to resume flights to Colorado

DENVER — Air France is increasing its service to the United States following the reopening of U.S. borders. The company said it will resume operating seasonal service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Denver International Airport (DIA) for a second-straight year. This summer, Air France said it will serve 14...
DENVER, CO
Fortune

India is preparing for its biggest IPO ever, but critics say the timing is all wrong

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. India’s largest insurance firm, state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), filed a draft prospectus on Sunday that sets the stage for the country’s largest-ever initial public offering and signals that the government intends to push ahead with privatizing some of the nation’s biggest state-run businesses.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Allianz’s U.S. fund misery is only half over

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) may have unwittingly drawn a bigger target on its back. The $103 billion German insurer set aside $4.2 billion to compensate U.S. savers for derivative bets that went sour. The sum, less than the amount sought by disgruntled investors, may invite a higher fine from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to level things up.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy