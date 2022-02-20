Air France-KLM Ready to Move Swiftly With Capital Increase, Les Echos Reports
PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM has gained shareholder approval for its proposed capital increase and is ready to move swiftly, French financial newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday. The airline had announced on Thursday...
PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM beat analysts expectations on Thursday as it posted a second consecutive quarterly core profit since the pandemic started, helped by long-haul routes and the reopening of the transatlantic travel last November. The Franco-Dutch airline group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in...
Air France-KLM wants to be free of bans on acquisitions as soon as it can by repaying state aid. To do so, the Financial Times wrote, the group plans to raise €4 billion (about $4.5 billion) in new capital. According to Ben Smith, the executive in charge since 2018,...
The cost of air travel is set to rise this year as airlines face soaring overheads, the UK boss of Air France-KLM has told the BBC. Fahmi Mahjoub said his airline faced significantly higher fuel and airport costs, and as a result higher air fares were "quite unavoidable". The airline...
PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - EDF expects a planned state capital increase to occur in the coming weeks, the head of the French state-controlled utility said on Tuesday. Last week, the government said it would inject around 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) into EDF to ease the financial pain inflicted by nuclear reactors going offline, of which 12 are currently halted, and the government making the firm supply power below market prices. read more.
Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BELLINZONA, Switzerland, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A former Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) employee testified on Thursday that she kept the bank's management fully informed of outflows from Bulgarian customers' accounts after authorities in Sofia asked Switzerland for judicial assistance. In the first criminal trial of a major bank in Switzerland, Credit...
Billionaire investor Dan Loeb said he sees $1 trillion in untapped value in Amazon, the WSJ reported Wednesday. He believes AWS' enterprise value could top $1.5 trillion and its retail business could reach $1 trillion, it said. The activist investor's Third Point hedge fund boosted its stake in Amazon to...
Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
Despite a strong focus on air and naval power, the commander of the United States Army in the Pacific says land forces will play a crucial role in any future regional conflict. And to deter the growing power of China’s armed forces from conflict, the U.S. relies heavily on friends...
ZURICH/VIENNA (Reuters) - Switzerland's financial watchdog said it was in contact with Credit Suisse after media outlets published results of coordinated, Panama Papers-style investigations into a leak of data on thousands of accounts held at the bank in past decades. One person leaked the information on the accounts, which were...
(Reuters) - British carmaker Lotus is planning a multibillion-pound flotation and the company is speaking to prospective investors, The Times reported, without citing the source of the information. Lotus is moving to open a production plant in China and is targeting annual sales of 100,000 by the end of the...
Passengers aboard a Norwegian Air flight from Helsinki to London endured a nightmare experience on Friday, including two go-around attempts at landing, a diversion to Copenhagen and more than 10 hours stuck on the plane.Journalist Natalia Golysheva Deis tweeted a thread about the horrific experience, describing how passengers were trapped on a plane for hours longer than planned, without much food, drink or assistance from airline staff.With Storm Eunice playing havoc with landings at Gatwick Airport on Friday, Ms Deis’ Norwegian flight made two landing attempts in extreme turbulence, before circling around the South Downs and ultimately being diverted to...
DENVER — Air France is increasing its service to the United States following the reopening of U.S. borders. The company said it will resume operating seasonal service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Denver International Airport (DIA) for a second-straight year. This summer, Air France said it will serve 14...
ZURICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) aims to make a profit this year, Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on Friday. "We expect a profit in 2022. But uncertainty factors such as Russia, China, inflation and the interest rate environment...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. India’s largest insurance firm, state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), filed a draft prospectus on Sunday that sets the stage for the country’s largest-ever initial public offering and signals that the government intends to push ahead with privatizing some of the nation’s biggest state-run businesses.
LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) may have unwittingly drawn a bigger target on its back. The $103 billion German insurer set aside $4.2 billion to compensate U.S. savers for derivative bets that went sour. The sum, less than the amount sought by disgruntled investors, may invite a higher fine from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to level things up.
MADRID (Reuters) - French telecom operator Orange is exploring merging its Spanish unit, the country’s second largest, with local rival MasMovil, Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified market sources. The merger plan considers granting 50% in the new company to Orange on one hand and MasMovil’s shareholders -buyout...
