What is a Thermal Vacuum Chamber?

We propose a new concept exploiting thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) molecules as photosensitizers, storage units and signal transducers to harness solar thermal energy. Molecular composites based on the TADF core phenoxazine"“triphenyltriazine (PXZ-TRZ) anchored with norbornadiene (NBD) were synthesized, yielding compounds PZDN and PZTN with two and four NBD units, respectively. Upon visible-light excitation, energy transfer to the triplet state of NBD occurred, followed by NBD"‰â†’"‰quadricyclane (QC) conversion, which can be monitored by changes in steady-state or time-resolved spectra. The small S1-T1 energy gap was found to be advantageous in optimizing the solar excitation wavelength. Upon tuning the molecule's triplet state energy lower than that of NBD (61"‰kcal/mol), as achieved by another composite PZQN, the efficiency of the NBD"‰â†’"‰QC conversion decreased drastically. Upon catalysis, the reverse QC"‰â†’"‰NBD reaction occurred at room temperature, converting the stored chemical energy back to heat with excellent reversibility.

