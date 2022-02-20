ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

What is a Thermal Vacuum Chamber?

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Thermal Vacuum Chamber (TVC) system is a system that utilizes a metallic thermal vacuum chamber with supporting devices to simulate the real-world space conditions experienced by components in space. The system uses vacuum pumps (dry pumps & cryogenic pumps) to pump out the air & other gases from the chamber...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

Get this robot vacuum for 53% off on Woot!

Gone are the days of having to actually get the vacuum out and clean the house by hand. With robotic vacuums becoming more and more affordable and versatile, there’s almost no reason to own a regular old vacuum ever again. Especially not when you can get the ECOVACS Deebot 661 for 53% off with this deal on Woot!
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

A new approach exploiting thermally activated delayed fluorescence molecules to optimize solar thermal energy storage

We propose a new concept exploiting thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) molecules as photosensitizers, storage units and signal transducers to harness solar thermal energy. Molecular composites based on the TADF core phenoxazine"“triphenyltriazine (PXZ-TRZ) anchored with norbornadiene (NBD) were synthesized, yielding compounds PZDN and PZTN with two and four NBD units, respectively. Upon visible-light excitation, energy transfer to the triplet state of NBD occurred, followed by NBD"‰â†’"‰quadricyclane (QC) conversion, which can be monitored by changes in steady-state or time-resolved spectra. The small S1-T1 energy gap was found to be advantageous in optimizing the solar excitation wavelength. Upon tuning the molecule's triplet state energy lower than that of NBD (61"‰kcal/mol), as achieved by another composite PZQN, the efficiency of the NBD"‰â†’"‰QC conversion decreased drastically. Upon catalysis, the reverse QC"‰â†’"‰NBD reaction occurred at room temperature, converting the stored chemical energy back to heat with excellent reversibility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KSN.com

Best thermal underwear

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you hunt, exercise outdoors, enjoy winter sports or just have to do yard work in the winter, cold weather can make it difficult to stay outside for long periods. Fortunately, thermal underwear can provide insulation beneath your clothing and keep you comfortably warm no matter how long you spend outdoors. If you’re looking for a high-quality set of thermal underwear with a comfortable slim fit, the Fruit of the Loom Men’s Recycled Waffle Thermal Underwear Set is the perfect option.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermal Vacuum Chamber#Management System#Control System#Device Under Test#Tvc#Tvac

Comments / 0

Community Policy