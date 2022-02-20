ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Five chic city stays for £200 or less

By Maria Shollenbarger
Financial Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. There’s as much Williamsburg Loft as there is Machiya guest house here, but given how difficult it can be to experience Japan in style without dropping a mint, we’d...

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Chic contemporary home

A fabulous view, a modern aesthetic, a stylish open floor plan, soaring ceilings, a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, an inviting primary suite and a professionally landscaped rear yard add up to a one-of-a-kind opportunity. This chic contemporary home showcases three generous bedrooms, three bathrooms and stunning views from the kitchen/family...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Starck
Person
Kengo Kuma
ZDNet

Startup launches crypto-less NFT vending machine in New York City

A startup announced the opening of an NFT vending machine in New York City that allows anyone -- even those without cryptocurrency -- to buy NFTs. Located near Wall Street, the vending machine accepts credit and debit cards before dispensing a box with a unique code inside it for the NFT. Neon, the NFT and digital collection platform behind the effort, closed a $3 million seed round last month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Hotels#Design#Art#Williamsburg Loft#Machiya#The Ace Hotel#La#Guerrilla#Asian
Cosmopolitan

What March has in store for your star sign

Want to know what's in store for your 2022 March horoscope? It's all in the cards... (King of Coins, Queen of Cups, Queen of Coins) People around you just have so many ~opinions~ and they all think they know best. You are open to input and ideas, but not to doctrine or pressure, and things are starting to tip over into that territory. This is, as shown by the loving Queen of Cups, all done in your best interests and comes from a good place. These people care about you. The King and Queen of Coins show that you respect them and initially wanted the feedback or input, but now you’ve heard enough and are ready to make your own choices. Be firm but gracious. Be strong but kind. Thank them and do your thing.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy