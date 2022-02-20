ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

35 Years Ago: Sylvester Stallone Flops in ‘Over the Top’

By Emily Mack
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A decade after Rocky turned him into a star, Sylvester Stallone tried his luck with another, weirder sports drama — centered around arm wrestling. Over the Top premiered on Feb. 12, 1987 and starred the Italian Stallion as Lincoln Hawk, a long haul trucker pulled into the world of professional arm...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Sly Stallone Celebrates All of His Daughters on Valentine’s Day

Iconic movie star Sylvester Stallone appreciated the women of his life with a gorgeous shot of all three of his daughters and wife, Jennifer Flavin. “To all my Valentine girls…” Stallone posted on Instagram, along with the picture. The Rocky star is father to three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. He also has two sons, Sage, who passed away at 36, and Seargeoh. Stallone and Flavin married in 1997.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Sylvester Stallone Just Trolled Rocky Fans, But I’m Kind Of Here For It

It stands to reason that Sylvester Stallone is frequently asked about the Rocky franchise, which is understandable since the beloved films hold such a special place in many viewers’ hearts. Any news related to the character or a potential new film sends the fandom in a frenzy. Of course, Stallone loves his fans, but sometimes the Rocky star needs a way to break up the endless questions. The Hollywood star decided to troll his followers with some possible movie news.
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Seth Rogen got weirded out by Sylvester Stallone’s name when they first met

Meeting a legendary celebrity can be a pretty awe-inspiring experience, unless you are Seth Rogen meeting Sylvester Stallone for the first time that is. In an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, The Boys producer revealed that upon his first meeting with Stallone, he was overcome by the weirdness of the famed action movie star’s name.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ETOnline.com

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!. As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
Kenny Loggins
Person
Menahem Golan
Person
Giorgio Moroder
Person
David Mendenhall
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Gene Siskel
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Professional Wrestling#Film Star#The Italian Stallion#Lincoln Hawk
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Vulture

Elvis Trailer: Tom Hanks Got COVID-19 for This?

The trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis kicks off with a voiceover by an old cartoon wizard. No, no, it’s the “Pepperidge Farm remembers” guy. “There are some who make me out to be the villain of this here story,” he says, and we wonder if the people at the trailer factory didn’t accidentally use the wrong audio track. This is supposed to be an Elvis Presley biopic, but we’re pretty sure that’s Geppetto from the new Pinocchio teaser. Yet no, we’re somehow in the right place. At the one-minute mark of this very long trailer, we see the owner of that voice staring up at a stage where Austin Butler is thrusting his crotch at Baz Luhrmann’s camera. It’s Tom Hanks, wearing Jared Leto’s sweaty hand-me-down Gucci prosthetics. He plays Colonel Tom Parker, who was Elvis’s manager and a colonel in the way Colonel Sanders was a colonel. In an accent that is meant to be Dutch, he asks young Elvis if he can be his promoter, and Elvis says he’s “ready to fly.” On the voice-work front, Butler doesn’t lean too heavy into “Thank you very much” territory, only breaking out that Elvis impression at the least opportune moment: reacting to Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. This may be the most Luhrmann-y three minutes in existence. Elvis will enter the building (your local movie theater) on June 24, 2022.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Will Smith’s Net Worth in 2022

Will Smith is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood today. He is an esteemed actor, producer, and rapper who has had a tremendous career thus far. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Will Smith’s net worth in 2022. Will Smith’s Net Worth in...
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to first

More than just a major movie star, Tom Hanks is a national treasure. Indeed, when the actor isn’t taking the lead in award-winning films, he’s improvising to audiences in Los Angeles playhouses, helping people find their lost possessions, reminding folks about the importance of voting, and engaging in a variety of philanthropic endeavors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Remembers ‘Volatile Moment’ With Shia LaBeouf on ‘Fury’ Set

Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood, recalled a moment when things got “volatile” on the “Fury” movie set with Shia LaBeouf. The actor recently talked to Insider via The Hollywood Reporter about the 2014 film. He remembered the tense war drama’s one scene upset LaBeouf and Brad Pitt. In it, Eastwood was supposed to crew tobacco and spit it on the group’s tank.
MOVIES
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy