From Washington: Invasion Or Diplomacy

Fox News anchor Jim Angle has passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. The long time Fox News anchor's cause of death has not yet been released, according to the network. Angle began with the network when the cable news station launched in 1996. He initially worked as the network's Senior White House Correspondent. He covered the election and impeachment of former President Bill Clinton as well as the election campaign of former President Barack Obama. He eventually became the network's Chief National Correspondent in 2011. He retired in 2014. Angle was awarded the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO