ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

From Washington: Invasion Or Diplomacy

Radio NB
 2 days ago

In an effort to defuse the current crisis in Ukraine, Western leaders have been engaging in shuttle diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Biden has discussed with European officials the need for...

radionb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Fox News anchor Jim Angle dies aged 75

Fox News anchor Jim Angle has passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. The long time Fox News anchor's cause of death has not yet been released, according to the network. Angle began with the network when the cable news station launched in 1996. He initially worked as the network's Senior White House Correspondent. He covered the election and impeachment of former President Bill Clinton as well as the election campaign of former President Barack Obama. He eventually became the network's Chief National Correspondent in 2011. He retired in 2014. Angle was awarded the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ukraine#Fox News Radio#Western#Russian#European#Fox News Foreign Affairs#House#Gop#National Journal
Indy100

Rachel Maddow owns Trump Jr after he mocks her MSNBC hiatus

As usual, one of Donald Trump Jr.’s tweets has backfired magnificently. After posting about Rachel Maddow's hiatus from her MSNBC show, the anchor slammed the former president's son in an epic tweet. The host of The Rachel Maddow Show announced to her viewers on Monday that she will be...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Joe Biden says Russia’s Vladimir Putin not planning to use nuclear weapons to invade Ukraine

Joe Biden has said he does not believe Vladimir Putin is planning to use nuclear weapons if the Russian leader decides to invade Ukraine.A day after America’s top diplomat said any attack by Russia could go beyond the use of “conventional” weapons, and even claimed it could involve chemical weapons, Mr Biden said he did not believe nuclear weapons would be involved. Speaking at the White House, where he outlined conversations he had earlier in the day with European leaders, the president was asked his reaction to the fact Mr Putin was reportedly planning to spend the weekend overseeing...
POLITICS
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy