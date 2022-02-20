Everton hero Tony Hibbert happy with France move

After AC Milan's draw against Salernitana and Inter Milan's defeat against Sassuolo over the weekend, Napoli had the chance to become Serie A leaders. Luciano Spalletti's team, however, drew 1-1 against a Cagliari side sitting in the relegation zone but led by former Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri (you can catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+). The match was full of emotions from the opening whistle even if both goals of the night happened in the second part of the game. Napoli's goalkeeper David Ospina made a terrible mistake on Gaston Pereiro's shot that gave the lead to the home team. Cagliari were the best side for most of the game time but Napoli managed to score the equalizer with Victor Osimhen's header before the end of the match. The Nigerian striker came in from the bench and scored his seventh Serie A goal of the season. While he was likely held in reserve in order to be fresh to lead Napoli's attack on Thursday in the Europa League against Barcelona, Spalletti may come to regret the decision given that Napoli only managed 7 shots and 1.40 expected goals as compared to Cagliari's 13 and 1.97.

