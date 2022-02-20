ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton hero Tony Hibbert happy with France move

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton hero Tony Hibbert is happy to have pulled on the boots again now he's living in France. Hibbert retired 2017, but he has now resumed his football with French club Louzy, which plays in the tenth division. "It's like...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont becomes just the 13th player (and only the THIRD goalkeeper) to claim rare 10/10 display in L'Equipe's player ratings after stunning performance to keep PSG at bay in stunning 3-1 victory

Alban Lafont has become the first goalkeeper since the 1990s to claim a 10/10 display in L'Equipe's highly regarded player ratings following a stunning performance in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. The French side inflicted only the second league defeat on Mauricio Pochettino's side all season, but had their...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hibbert
Daily Mail

Everton cult hero Tony Hibbert opens up on his bizarre retirement U-turn to sign for French TENTH tier minnows ES Louzy as the 41-year-old explains he wanted a 'new experience and tranquillity' across the channel... where he now owns a fishing pond!

Former Everton star Tony Hibbert has opened up on his surprise move to France where he has come out of retirement to play for tenth tier side Louzy. Hibbert joined Everton as a ten-year-old in 1991 and after turning professional in 1998, featured regularly as a right-back until 2016 when he retired having played 328 games for the Toffees - and failing to score a single goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Everton: Jean-Philippe Gbamin moves to CSKA Moscow on loan

Everton's Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the season. Gbamin, 26, who joined Everton from Mainz for £25m in August 2019, has made eight appearances in all competitions. He last appeared as a substitute in the FA Cup win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Liverpool#To France#French#Tribal Football
The Independent

Hannah Hampton revels in ‘dream’ England debut after Spain clean sheet

Hannah Hampton said it was a “dream come true” to make her England debut in Sunday’s goalless draw with Spain in the Lionesses’ second fixture of the Arnold Clark Cup.Spain went into the match as favourites with a core of players who won the Champions League with Barcelona, but they were unable to find a breakthrough.It was a largely cagey affair, with goalkeeper Hampton having to deal with just four shots on target from the visitors in front of 14,284 fans at Carrow Road.dreams really do come true✨absolutely honoured to have made my England debut! thank-you to everyone who has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy says he did not 'understand' Ballon d'Or snub and believes being African did him a 'disservice' because he did not feature in any international competitions last year

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said he 'didn't understand' why he did not crack the top 30 in last year's Ballon d'Or. The Senegal keeper was one of the standout players in the world and helped guide Chelsea to the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet in the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Christian Pulisic caps dominant win over Lille as Chelsea continue Champions League defence

Romelu Lukaku doesn’t step on the pitch, but Chelsea put more than a foot in the quarter-finals.Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic got the touches that matter in the absence of the striker, in a 2-0 win over Lille that was so routine it felt more like a Champions League group game than a knock-out. That's a problem for the competition, but the bigger problem for Chelsea – and the main significance from this game – was the fact both Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech went off injured.They may now join Lukaku on the bench for Sunday’s League Cup final against...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Napoli blow chance at Serie A lead with draw against Cagliari ahead of Europa League clash vs. Barcelona

After AC Milan's draw against Salernitana and Inter Milan's defeat against Sassuolo over the weekend, Napoli had the chance to become Serie A leaders. Luciano Spalletti's team, however, drew 1-1 against a Cagliari side sitting in the relegation zone but led by former Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri (you can catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+). The match was full of emotions from the opening whistle even if both goals of the night happened in the second part of the game. Napoli's goalkeeper David Ospina made a terrible mistake on Gaston Pereiro's shot that gave the lead to the home team. Cagliari were the best side for most of the game time but Napoli managed to score the equalizer with Victor Osimhen's header before the end of the match. The Nigerian striker came in from the bench and scored his seventh Serie A goal of the season. While he was likely held in reserve in order to be fresh to lead Napoli's attack on Thursday in the Europa League against Barcelona, Spalletti may come to regret the decision given that Napoli only managed 7 shots and 1.40 expected goals as compared to Cagliari's 13 and 1.97.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Champions League tie against underdogs Lille comes at the perfect time for Romelu Lukaku - the struggling forward MUST use Europe to find his place in Thomas Tuchel's system after just SEVEN touches in 90 minutes in win over Crystal Palace

Just when Romelu Lukaku needed an arm around the shoulder, his manager came out to lay his disastrous seven-touch display against Crystal Palace at his door. 'No. No, it's not about system,' boss Thomas Tuchel told beIN Sports. But how can a player, who cost £97.5million last summer and is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Napoli miss chance to go top of Serie A with 1-1 draw at Cagliari

Napoli missed the chance to go top of Serie A after Victor Osimhen's 87th-minute header salvaged them a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Cagliari. Gaston Pereiro put Cagliari ahead near the hour mark with a long, bouncing shot, after which the Sardinian club had numerous chances to add to their lead, but Osimhen came off the bench to level the scores with three minutes to go on Monday night.
SOCCER
SkySports

David de Gea on his future: 'I don't see myself away from Manchester United'

David de Gea says he does not see himself playing for anyone other than Manchester United as the long-serving goalkeeper prepares to take on former club Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Wednesday's last-16 first leg sees the 31-year-old face his boyhood club for the first time since swapping the...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy