Ant and Dec performed in drag on Saturday Night Takeaway and Twitter was shook

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Beloved entertainment duo Ant and Dec sent Twitter into overdrive last night, after they were transformed into drag queens for a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway .

With Drag Race star Ru Paul as the show’s Star Guest Announcer, the pair – full names Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – became their drag alter egos Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee for The End of the Show Show.

Their new single with famous Drag Race faces, titled We Werk Together has also been released to streaming platforms to raise money for food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

Taking to Twitter after their performance, Ant and Dec wrote: “What a day at werk! Thank you Krystal Versace, [Lawrence Cheney and The Vivienne] for performing together for the first time for #SaturdayNightTakeaway!

“How did Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee do?”

Very well, it seems, as images of their lewks soon went viral online.

TV critic Scott Bryan commented : "If you told my younger gay self that Ant and Dec one day perform in drag so good they're basically unrecognisable I wouldn't have believed you."

A fan account for Ru Paul's Drag Race UK responded : "OMG you both made AMAZING Queens! Here's hoping you'll guest judge on a future season of #DragRaceUK."

"This is such a joyful celebration! Watching this on prime time Saturday night TV was just unimaginable back in the day. Love always wins," added another Twitter user .

One account questioned how the pair served "better than anyone on Celeb Drag Race ", while another concluded that their drag debut was "better than most queen's All Stars' glow up".

Finally, Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown summed up the mood of the nation and simply put: "Oh wowwww."

You can listen to We Werk Together on Spotify, Apple Music and more right now . You’re welcome.

