ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Vegan Kaju Katli Kulfi (Indian Cashew Fudge) Ice Cream Bars

By Shivangi Rao
vegnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis decadent ice cream bar recipe from the Mindful Indian Meals cookbook combines the creaminess of Indian-style ice cream, sweet nuttiness of cashew fudge, and delicate floral notes of rose water. 1...

vegnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
Salon

Custard toast is an actually delicious TikTok trend

TikTok's mysterious algorithm churns out tons of viral recipes that get obscenely popular, some of them because they combine simplicity and flavor, others for their absurdity. But the most interesting of them take a cool idea, a super easy technique, and offer endless options for variation, because that is when the app really shows off what it does best: let millions of people showcase their own spin on an idea. The latest viral recipe to emerge, called #CustardToastor #YogurtToast, makes it easy to customize a piece of toast into a rich, sweet meal. The former hashtag has 3.3 million views and the latter 13.8 million views, with an incredible number of the videos going up just in the past few days—meaning we're dealing with feta-pasta or dalgona-coffee speeds of virality.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Fudge#Ice Cream Bar#Food Drink
goodhousekeeping.com

75+ of the best Easter recipes

It's time to get your Easter recipes ready. Easter dinner is one of the highlights of the year and with Easter Sunday on 17 April in 2022 there's not long to wait!. Whatever you are planning on preparing, whether it's a leg of lamb or a spot of Easter baking, from Easter cake ideas or Easter biscuits, we have all the Easter recipes you'll need.
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to eat: coleslaw

This month, we dive into a European salad that went global after the Americans added mayo. But why is cheese a no-no? And should you be punished for popping in pineapple?
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Cream of Mushroom Soup [Vegan]

Finely dice the yellow onion and portabello mushrooms. Add olive oil into a medium-sized pot over medium-high heat. Transfer the onion to the pot and cook for 2 – 3 minutes until soft + fragrant. Add the diced portabello mushrooms and cook until soft, where most of the water is evaporated. (this will take 8 – 10 minutes)
RECIPES
Current Publishing

Behind bars: Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Ice Cream

Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream (amount varies) Directions: Fill a bowl with clean, fresh snow. Add Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream slowly and stir gently until mixture reaches ice cream consistency. Top with chocolate syrup.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC6.com

Royal Ice Cream Company expands recall of ice cream products

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting consumers that The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. has expanded their recent recall to include all products made at their Manchester Connecticut facility and are within their expiration date because of possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes.
FOOD & DRINKS
KGUN 9

These New Ice Cream Bars Look And Taste Like Doughnuts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re gearing up for warmer weather early, you’re going to want to try...
FOOD & DRINKS
Dallas News

The 9 best vegan protein powders (plant-based alternatives)

*This article is provided by an advertiser. Statements made are not meant to offer medical advice or to diagnose any condition. Consult your doctor about possible interactions, allergies, and if you are considering using natural and/or dietary supplements for any condition. See the full disclaimer at the end of this article.
NUTRITION
Washington Post

8 cozy casseroles to get you through the rest of winter

When someone says “casserole,” a certain image probably comes to mind: a hearty, carby, creamy dish that really sticks to your ribs. The word casserole once just referred to the cooking vessel itself; it is now used for any mixture of food cooked in a baking dish, covered or not.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Mikey Likes It Ice Cream

When it comes to ice cream places, there are really only two types. One type prioritizes base ice cream flavors, and the other focuses on toppings and mix-ins (although this is, of course, a spectrum). For some reason, shops that fall into the latter category tend to have better names for their flavors, and Mikey Likes It is a great example. Here, you can get a scoop of “Foxy Brown” with chocolate wafer cookies and a sea salt caramel swirl or some “Pink Floyd” stuffed with strawberry and cheesecake. This is a fun spot, and it’s perfect for when your standard ice cream place simply doesn’t have enough to offer.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Unicorn Hot Chocolate

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Unicorn Hot Chocolate is a warm and creamy, pink-tinted white chocolate drink topped with a mountain of whipped cream, plenty of rainbow sprinkles, and colorful mini marshmallows. This fun and festive beautiful beverage is so quick and easy to make; one sip from your steaming mug tastes like a magical melted rainbow.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy