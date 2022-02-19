ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambier, OH

One New Record and Three Qualifying Times Achieved at Kenyon Fast Chance

cmu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GAMBIER, Ohio) - The Carnegie Mellon University women's swimming and diving team competed at the Kenyon College Fast Chance Invitational topping a school record with three reaching NCAA qualifying scores. Junior Bonnie Wang (Vancouver, BC /...

athletics.cmu.edu

WKBN

Division 3 boys’ basketball tourney starts Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preview of the boys’ Division III local basketball district tournaments starting tomorrow. Division III Salem DistrictSectional Semifinal, Feb. 22Game 1: Crestwood vs. Springfield, #1Game 2: Berkshire vs. Garrettsville GarfieldGame 3: Kirtland vs. Newton FallsGame 4: Pymatuning Valley vs. South RangeGame 5: Mineral Ridge vs. Cardinal Mooney, #5Sectional Final, Feb. 25Game 6: […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WOUB

Vinton County tops Jackson behind explosive shooting beyond the arc

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WOUB) — The 4th seeded Vinton County Vikings travelled to Southeastern High School to take on the 5th Seeded Jackson Iron Ladies in the southeast 1 district semifinal. The game started off slow to begin the first quarter. Tegan Bartoe kicked off the scoring nailing back-to-back 3-pointers....
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Frontier cruises past Shadyside

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Frontier Cougars defeated the Shadyside Tigers in a high school girl’s basketball playoff matchup. The Tigers held the lead over Frontier for a majority of the first quarter, but the Cougars were able to fight back and take a big lead into halftime.
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTAP

Waterford advances to sectional championship with win over Peebles

PIKETON, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Waterford Lady Wildcats defeated Peebles 50-35 in the semi-final game for Division IV, Section Southeast 2. Waterford and Peebles exchanged scores throughout the first quarter, but Waterford was able to take the lead. The Wildcats held a ten point lead at halftime and were able...
PIKETON, OH
Morning Journal

Olmsted Falls girls basketball: Kohler wins SWC Most Valuable Player

Olmsted Falls dominated its SWC schedule, going 12-0 in the conference. On Feb. 21, Bulldogs’ Paige Kolher earned Most Valuable Player for the entire conference. In addition to winning MVP, the junior was named first-team all-SWC along with teammates Mia Kalich and Danielle Cameron. Entering the second team is...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Morning Journal

Olmsted Falls vs. Brunswick girls basketball district semifinal preview

Up next: The winner advances to the district final to face the winner of Strongsville and Berea-Midpark at Valley Forge High School. Outlook: Olmsted Falls entered the Division I playoffs as the No. 7 team in the Division I Ohio AP Poll for Feb. 15 and the top seed of area teams. The Bulldogs’ two losses are to Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (No. 1 in AP Poll), and Akron Hoban (No. 2 in AP Poll). They advanced to this district semifinal with 66-33 win over North Royalton. If the Bulldogs want to win back-to-back district championships, they will have to get through 16th seed Brunswick. The Blue Devils played in a tough Greater Cleveland Conference with the defending district champion Medina. But they made their district semifinal appearance winning four of their last five, only losing to second seed Medina Highland. In their playoff run, they defeated Garfeld Heights, 77-25, and 14th-seeded Wooster, 60-55, in a sectional final.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH

