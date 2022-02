The worlds of music and craft beer go hand in hand: Brewing well-made beer and creating music are both an art, meant to be shared and to spark joy. There are several dozen Denver breweries that are great spots for live music, and even more venues where you can find Colorado beers on tap. The breweries below are combining the two and brewing (or naming) craft beer based on and, in some cases, benefiting local music and musicians — and that's something to applaud.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO