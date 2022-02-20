ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Burkina Faso award-winner vows to keep defending rights

By SAM MEDNICK
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czFe1_0eJw7m1g00
Burkina Faso Human Rights Activist Daouda Diallo, 39, One of Burkina Faso's most outspoken human rights defenders, poses for a photograph in Ouagadougou Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. Diallo has documented more than 1,000 extrajudicial killings by security forces and jihadis since Islamic extremists launched a violent campaign in the country six years ago. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia) (Sophie Garcia)

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — For Daouda Diallo the threat of death is constant in conflict-riddled Burkina Faso.

One of the country’s most outspoken human rights defenders, the 39-year-old has documented more than 1,000 extrajudicial killings by security forces and jihadis since Islamic extremists launched a violent campaign in the country six years ago.

And that has earned him many enemies.

“We denounce the army, the jihadis and the local defense fighters," Diallo told The Associated Press. "So all armed actors pose a danger for me.”

Diallo said he’s regularly followed, his home’s been robbed and he rarely sleeps in the same place for fear of being killed. Wiping tears from his cheeks, he said it's difficult for him, his wife and their three-year-old daughter.

Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has spiked across the once peaceful West African nation — nearly 5,000 people were killed in 2021 and 2020 about double the number in 2019 and 2018. Efforts to control the violence, by the military and other groups, has seen a rise in abuses against civilians, according to rights groups.

In this difficult situation, Diallo’s work to document abuses and protect people's rights in Burkina Faso has been internationally recognized with the Martin Ennals award, bestowed each year by a consortium of 10 international rights groups.

“Daouda Diallo has investigated and reported grave human rights abuses in Burkina Faso, despite threats, in a context that is incredibly risky,” said Friedhelm Weinberg, one of the award’s jury members and executive director of Human Rights Information and Documentation Systems, a Geneva-based organization.

“This award is an invitation to fight more, to be more serious and more rigorous in our work,” said Diallo. “Burkina Faso is honored and it’s a victory for me as a human rights fighter and for my colleagues who work with me day and night.”

Burkina Faso's previous government was accused of allowing its military to carry out widespread abuses. Now, after a coup last month, the military is directly in charge. Although the country's new president, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, vows his ruling junta will respect human rights, he didn't specify what steps would be taken to investigate accusations of abuse.

A pharmacist turned activist, Diallo founded the local rights group, Collective Against Impunity and Stigmatization of Communities, in 2019.

Diallo has been fighting for the rights of ordinary people for years, starting as a student leader at university and then working for a local advocacy group. Nothing matches the severity of threats he’s faced in recent years, he said. For months his photo has been circulating on chat groups of local defense militias — fighters recruited by the government to battle alongside the army — denouncing him as an obstacle to fighting extremism and saying that he is complicit with the jihadis and should be arrested or killed, he said.

Diallo’s organization documents atrocities on all sides, but he said state security forces are some of the biggest abusers.

“Soldiers who are supposed to protect the population are very often the ones who threaten the lives of civilians and this is a source of huge concern for us as human rights fighters,” he said.

Burkina Faso’s security forces are struggling to stem the jihadist insurgency that’s killed thousands and displaced 1.5 million people and have been accused by rights groups and civilians of committing atrocities.

In January, 22 people were allegedly killed and six kidnapped during a government ground and air offensive in Yattakou village in the Sahel’s Seno province, Abdoul Kadry Ousmane the village chief told the AP by phone. Those who saw the killings told Ousmane that men in military uniform on motorbikes, cars and a plane massacred people, he said. “The army should stop confusing civilians and terrorists,” said Ousmane.

The AP cannot independently verify the allegations.

A spokesman for Burkina Faso’s army who was not authorized to give his name, didn’t respond to specific allegations, but told the AP investigations had been opened by the military and that respect for human rights has always been a concern for the security forces, which includes it in their training. However, he said it is important to note that none of the accusations have ever been proven.

The junta has dissolved the parliament and judiciary, leaving few institutions to protect basic civil rights.

“The continuing abuses by all sides including unlawful killings, kidnappings and rapes, illuminate the crucial importance of independent and credible voices to monitor, document and report on them as the conflict spreads and blights more and more lives,” said Corinne Dufka, West Africa director for Human Rights Watch.

Diallo vows to continue his work.

“Burkina Faso is going through a very hard time. It’s going through a crisis and it’s being attacked,” said Diallo. “I invite every Burkinabe, all partners and friends of Burkina Faso to support (human rights defenders) in their efforts to protect civilians. My dream is that together we build a peaceful and prosperous country that respects human rights and dignity.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. begins counter-terrorism training in Africa amid upheaval

JACQUEVILLE, Ivory Coast, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States' yearly counter-terrorism training program for African forces began on Sunday in Ivory Coast at a time of upheaval in which Islamist fighters control large areas, coups are on the rise and French forces are winding down. The training program, known...
POLITICS
The Independent

Burkina Faso junta leader inaugurated as nation's president

Burkina Faso’s junta leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been sworn in as president Wednesday, less than a month after mutinous soldiers seized control of the West African country in a coup.The inauguration ceremony at the Constitutional Court was broadcast nationally. Addressing the nation on state television after taking the oath, Damiba paid tribute to the security forces and the country’s population who he said have been facing threats from extremism for more than six years.“I swear in front of the people of Burkina Faso and on my honor, to preserve and respect, to uphold and defend...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Human Rights Watch#Human Rights Abuses#Ouagadougou#Islamic#The Associated Press#Al Qaida#West African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Africa
New York Post

Mexican cartel borrows brutal new tactics from Middle East terrorists

Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel has turned to al Qaeda- and Taliban-inspired guerrilla tactics in a bloody new phase of its battle to wipe out its rivals. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known by its Spanish-language acronym, CJNG, is using landmines and explosives-laden drones to kill other gang members, cops and soldiers in a savage campaign of murder. The gang is also working with Middle Eastern jihadi “technical advisers,” according to Mexican law enforcement and security sources.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of desecrating the Quran stoned to death by enraged mob in Pakistan

A man in Pakistan was stoned to death by an angry mob for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a village in eastern Pakistan, the police said on Sunday.The incident took place in Jungle Dera village of Khanewal district where locals gathered following the announcement that a man, identified only by his first name Mushtaq, had torn some pages of the holy book and set them ablaze, reported the newspaper Dawn.The enraged mob pelted stones at him till he bled to death, with the publication quoting an eyewitness as saying that the police arrived on the spot before his lynching and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
ADVOCACY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
91K+
Followers
89K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy