ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saranac Lake, NY

Building with ice

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0Oso_0eJw6Jew00
In addition to the numbers and letters, this year ice carvers working on Saranac Lake’s annual ice palace created a full-size replica of the DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” thrones with guarding gargoyles, the space shuttle, Yoda, E.T., and Pac Man in addition to the MTV logo — all based on the winter carnival’s theme of “Totally 80s.” Tom French photo

Volunteers brave cold to continue the tradition of the Saranac Lake Ice Palace

Temperatures near 30 below zero didn’t deter more than two dozen volunteers from showing up to Lake Flower on a frigid January morning. The task: begin building this year’s Ice Palace for Saranac Lake’s annual winter carnival. Though a key volunteer — an excavator prepositioned along the shore needed to pluck the almost 1000 pound, blocks of ice from the frozen lake — refuses to start for over two hours.

Often featured in the national news as the coldest location in the United States, even beating places in Alaska, this crisp morning in Saranac Lake there is not a cloud in the sky. The snow crunches under everyone’s feet, though no one seems to be shivering. People in the Adirondacks are acclimated to this temperature.

Known as the IPW 101 (Ice Palace Workers), the volunteers know their roles without being told, and when the doors to the tool trailer open, people scurry for their tool of choice. The pike poles, used to push ice blocks along a channel to the excavator, are the first to go. Ice spuds are also a favorite. The hearty grab the 5-foot-plus ice saws.

As long chalk lines across Pontiac Bay are snapped, Garrett Foster fires up the homemade, gas-powered ice saw on runners with its circular, 25-inch blade. He lines it up with the excavator and carefully lowers the spinning teeth into the ice – a stream of ice dust arcs toward the shore, sparkling under the blue skies and morning sun.

Foster inherited the task from Don Duso, a long-time volunteer who passed away in 2010. Don began cutting blocks in 1955 using the same power saw, a contraption his father built in 1939. (Don is also remembered for saving Albert Einstein from a capsized sailboat in 1941 when Don was only 10.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EO3qi_0eJw6Jew00
Kyle Tisdale cuts into the ice with his Stihl chainsaw to quickly cut a block. Tom French photo

Initial work

The first task is to create a wide channel from the excavator to the ice field so the ice blocks can be floated in. The depth of the blade is set to leave a couple inches uncut at the bottom of the ice to prevent the grooves from filling and refreezing. He pulls it away from shore toward the corner where the actual field will be harvested.

After Foster cuts a parallel line for the opposite side of the channel, Kyle Tisdale yanks the starter cord of his Stihl chainsaw and lowers the bar into the ice to cut perpendicular grooves between Foster’s two cuts. He’s quickly spewing ice and water. Volunteers waiting for the field to open dodge the stream that arches ten feet into the air and freezes instantly as it spatters jackets and splashes onto the ice.

Within a few minutes, between ice spuds and chainsaw, a beachhead is established. The first block is grappled out of the lake by two individuals with ice tongs. They slide it to a far corner of the field, the first of several “scrap” blocks that will be used to create a rope line to prevent people from accidentally walking into what will soon be open water and after that, thin ice.

Meanwhile, a different crew is working on the excavator. They’ve plugged in the block heater, fired up a kerosene salamander underneath the engine, and covered the engine in thermal blankets and blue tarps. Soon, a GMC SUV will appear with jumper cables strung between the two vehicles. Attempts will be made to start the excavator’s diesel engine, but it’s not warm enough yet.

Occasionally, Tisdale’s cutting chain freezes, and he scrambles up under the blankets to the salamander to thaw it out.

Out on the ice, Foster has cut the first line of the field – over 50 yards across the bay. For the second, parallel line, he uses a runner as a guide, sliding it along his first cut to create the next two feet away. By the time he’s finished seven such lines, another crew has used the Pythagorean theorem to chalk the front side of the field. People take turns with t-shaped ice saws to extend the extraction canal. Blocks are hauled out and dragged away on the ice. One left sitting for just a few seconds freezes firmly to the ice like Flick’s tongue on the flagpole. Several people approach with spuds and pike poles to pry it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VL4Lk_0eJw6Jew00
Volunteers brave below freezing temperatures as they grapple a block of ice from Lake Flower. Photo by Tom French

Eventually, the field opens, but the excavator with its grapple claw still sits frozen. The first usable blocks are dragged twenty-five yards to a shore ramp where a bucket loader waits to haul them up to the construction area.

Dean Baker has been an integral part of palace construction for 40 years, the last 15 as Ice Palace Director. He and his crew have set two spikes almost 70 feet apart in the ground near the road to mark the centers of the two towers planned for the palace. Ice Carvers use a pattern and chainsaws to cut the first blocks into trapezoids which are fitted together to form the foundations of two walls – an inner and outer, creating a “secret” passage within the tower where lights will eventually be installed.

A storied past

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, one of the oldest in the United States, began in 1897 as an effort to “break winter’s chill” and “promote outdoor sports and games.” The first palace was constructed the following year and mostly every other year until World War I. Although the Carnival was a regular event in the 1920s, it appears a palace was only built in 1924. The whole festival went into hiatus through the Depression (except for 1936) and World War II until 1947 when the Carnival was reestablished as an annual event through today.

The first palaces were significantly larger than today’s. Designed by actual architects including William L. Coulter and William G Distin, both known for a number of Great Camps in the Adirondacks, they featured multiple towers, some as high as sixty feet, ornate with cruciform recessed alcoves and “lacy battlements” lit by candles, electric lights, or both.

Some years, it was built on Slater Hill, over 200 feet above the elevation of the lake and a quarter mile away, utilizing a “horse-driven escalator” to drag the blocks to the top. One of the activities was to “storm the palace.” People ran up the hill with Roman candles while being bombarded with fireworks shot from the fortress at the “invaders.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZW64_0eJw6Jew00
Two members of the IPW (Ice Palace Workers) 101 wait for the next block and bucket of slush on the high ice. Photo by Tom French

Today, it is a community affair that often begins on the back of a napkin at a local watering hole. For decades, prisoners from nearby facilities (originally Camp Adirondack in Ray Brook, then Camp Gabriels, and finally Moriah Shock) assisted as well. In addition, volunteers from as far away as New York City have stepped up to the ice.

I work alongside Marty from Long Island. I also met a gentleman who traveled from Saratoga and several people who moved to the area after retiring. I’m instructed on the best techniques for spudding – hit near the middle of the block. “That way you don’t shatter the corners and make an irrectangular block.”

Using a hand ice saw is especially tricky. I’m told to pump in a circle. “Let gravity do as much work as possible. Throw it down, let gravity take it, and drag it back. Let gravity be your friend.”

And whatever you do, don’t leave the saw out of the water lest the water on it will freeze. If you stop or take a break, leave the saw in the cut, down in the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erhjp_0eJw6Jew00
Cutting ice with one of the ice saws is one of more strenuous jobs. Tricks include a circular motion, letting gravity assist, and leaving the blade down in the water when not using the saw. Tom French photo

Over the course of two weeks, the palace rises. Crews of “slushers” roam with five-gallon buckets. The mixture of snow and water is stuffed between the blocks like mortar. Brave souls work the high ice – a tower that reaches over forty feet into the sky.

John Pietras, winner of this year’s Don Duso Ice Palace Volunteer Award, has worked on the palace for over 20 years. He used to work the high ice, “but I just haven’t got the agility anymore.” Now he volunteers his bucket loader, skid, and other equipment.

“A lot of times people ask me, ‘Why do you do it?’ It’s lots of camaraderie. I see people I haven’t seen in a while, and it’s just fun.”

When the tradition of the palace first started, the ice was harvested as part of an industry that shipped ice to places as far away as India and the Caribbean. When the carnival was over, the palace was disassembled and the ice recovered for sale.

This year, warm temperatures the week after the carnival forced the Village DPW to knock it down just three days after carnival’s closing fireworks. The blocks are now piled along the shore where they will melt back into Lake Flower over the next several weeks until the Palace is reborn again next year.

More to Explore

For just $10, you can dive into all the fresh content

from our print magazine, plus the annual Outings Guide

Use the code EXPLORE at checkout to save 20%!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Adirondack Explorer

Winter magic, in ice

Ice Castles attraction brings new tourism opportunity to Lake George. Wintertime in the Adirondacks is magical already, but Lake George has found a way to make the season even more fun. The community welcomed Ice Castles for the first time Sunday, Jan. 23. The attraction includes ice sculptures, slides, an ice maze and more, crafted from more than 5,000 icicles, accompanied by music and lights.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Northville Placid Trail moves body, mind

Contemplating the spiritual connection that comes from walking a storied trail. I had never hiked any of the Northville-Placid Trail’s 135 miles before the morning of Nov. 15. I had no expectations. I was coming back from two weeks of traveling, and I was excited to get back to the land I call home, upstate New York. What better way to acclimate to the world around you, than literally grounding yourself on the earth underneath? I woke up late and rushed to the trailhead.
NORTHVILLE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Summer camp sell-off: The end of an era?

Once a rite of passage for kids from Western New York to Northern New Jersey, the Boy Scout Camps that dotted the Adirondacks are fading from the landscape, victims of financial and legal troubles, as well as a declining number of youngsters interested in scouting. Largely out of sight and...
LONG LAKE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saranac Lake, NY
State
Alaska State
Saranac Lake, NY
Society
City
Long Lake, NY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

From ice carving to ice shaving: A.J. Duncan is the Fairbanks ice man

Dedicated Ice Alaska volunteer A.J. Duncan is a man of many talents. For more than a month each winter, Duncan spends his days volunteering at the Ice Alaska ice park — operating heavy equipment, coordinating volunteers and harvesting ice for more than 20,000 annual visitors to enjoy. The process...
FAIRBANKS, AK
The Independent

Body of ‘wild ice skater’ found 11 metres underwater in freezing California reservoir

The body of a 72-year-old “wild ice skater” was found submerged 11 metres underwater after a group of ice skaters plunged into a freezing Northern California reservoir, authorities say.William Smallfield, of Truckee, was with a group of eight skaters when the accident occurred at the Stampede Reservoir, north of Lake Tahoe, on Saturday. Six skaters fell into the lake and the other two helped with rescue efforts, but they were unable to locate Mr Smallfield, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.After a multi-agency search involving dive teams and aerial surveillance, Mr Smallfield’s body was located 11.2m (37 feet) beneath...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
ANIMALS
Tacoma News Tribune

‘What the heck is this?’ Ice fisherman reels in rare ‘golden’ fish at Minnesota lake

Lifelong fisherman Rick Konakowitz wasn’t quite sure himself, even as one hung from the end of his fishing rod, he told McClatchy News. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when the Minnesota angler reeled the rare fish out of frozen Clear Lake, near the town of New Ulm. He was aiming to catch crappie or walleye, but what came out of the ice was strange and vibrant, a kind of fish he’d never even heard of, much less seen.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Field#Thin Ice#Carnival#Ipw#Ice Palace Workers
Outdoor Life

Video: Fisherman Accidentally Drags His Buddy—and Their Shelter—Across the Ice

“It’s the little things in life,” people will tell you—generally emphasizing an appreciation of the small daily details that we often forget or ignore. Well, it’s also the little things that can make for some of our most memorable experiences. The guys in this video intended to have a relaxing and, sure, hopefully exciting day of fishing. But simply forgetting to un-hitch the tow-sled shelter resulted in something that they’ll (hopefully) be able to laugh about for years.
HOBBIES
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Black Bear Charges Canadian Bowhunter

Anyone who spends time in bear country always entertains the idea that they could be charged by a bear, but never truly imagines it happening until it does. Running into a bear will get your heart pumping pretty fast on its own, but when the bear acts aggressive it hits a whole new level.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Adirondack Explorer

Ice jam floods Au Sable Forks

Warm rains and melting snow flowed into the frozen East Branch of the Ausable River Thursday, until the ice gave way Friday morning, releasing a torrent of frigid water and blocks of ice the size of sofas that pounded a low lying community on the south end of the hamlet of Au Sable Forks.
AU SABLE FORKS, NY
Outsider.com

Alaskan Dog Sled Team Trampled in Terrifying Bull Moose Attack

An Alaskan bull moose trampled a dog-sled musher and her canine team recently in a very scary attack in nature. The moose was apparently protecting its snow-packed trail, and lashed out at the dog team. To protect herself, the musher fired several rounds of a small-caliber handgun into the moose at close range. The moose died about an hour later after a second person came to aid the distraught dog-sled leader.
FAIRBANKS, AK
NBC Chicago

18 rescued from Lake Erie ice floe that separated from land

A Lake Erie ice floe separated from the Ohio shoreline and isolated outdoor enthusiasts atop the frozen feature Sunday afternoon, but rescuers were able to put 18 people on dry land with no injuries, authorities said. A Detroit-based U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was over the area of Sandusky Island, a...
ACCIDENTS
WOWK

Best ice fishing flasher

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you’re fishing through solid ice, it can be nearly impossible to see what’s happening in the water. That’s why novice and experienced ice anglers alike use ice fishing flashers, which have a display screen that lets you detect fish and other underwater objects. The Humminbird Ice-55 Six Color Flasher is the top pick because it’s portable, easy to use and can automatically detect water depth.
HOBBIES
95.3 WBCKFM

Thirty-Six Minutes of Fishing on Black Lake

Fishing season wrapped up in 36 minutes for sturgeon fishers on Black Lake. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports, it was a quick morning outing for fishers in Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties, ending at 8:36 AM on February 5th. The season, which included spearing and hook and line fishing was scheduled to either run until February 9th, or until the harvest limit of six lake sturgeon had been reached.
HOBBIES
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

538
Followers
586
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy