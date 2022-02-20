ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fedora 37 Looks To Make pkexec Optional For Improved Security

By Michael Larabel in Fedora
phoronix.com
 2 days ago

Following the nasty local privilege escalation vulnerability that was disclosed last month for Polkit's pkexec, Fedora developers are hoping to make pkexec optional later this year with Fedora 37. A new change proposal was submitted this past...

www.phoronix.com

