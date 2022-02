Looking into Tyler Herro’s stock in the hobby and one can see that it has been on a rollercoaster ride since the Miami Heat guard entered the league in 2019. From that point on, he has gotten his fair share of fans and detractors, both on the court and in the market. Nevertheless, Herro remains to be an intriguing option for collectors who want to diversify their collection.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO