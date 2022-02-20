ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Saudi lender Rajhi's shares rise to record after US$4 billion capital plan

By Reema Alothman
theedgemarkets.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIYADH (Feb 20): Al Rajhi Bank shares surged to a record after the second-biggest Saudi Arabian lender rolled out a $4 billion plan to grow its business. The Riyadh-based bank will offer three bonus shares for every five held, according to a statement. That will raise its...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Even after Berkshire Hathaway sank $1 billion into crypto-friendly bank, vice chairman Charlie Munger calls coins like Bitcoin a ‘venereal disease’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Months after Berkshire Hathaway plowed $1 billion into a Brazilian digital bank with ties to cryptocurrency, company vice chairman Charlie Munger had some choice words for Bitcoin and its kind.
MARKETS
Metro International

Saudi Arabia transfers Aramco shares worth $80 billion to state fund

DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has transferred 4% of Saudi Aramco shares worth $80 billion to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Sunday. The shares will bolster the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) strong financial position and high credit ratings in the...
MIDDLE EAST
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Crocs shares rise after earnings beat, record annual revenue

Crocs Inc. stock rose 4.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after the shoe and accessories company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations and gave upbeat guidance. Net income totaled $154.9 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $183.3 million, or $2.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.15 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.98. Revenue of $586.6 million was up from $411.5 million last year, beating the $585.0 million FactSet consensus. Revenue for the year reached a record $2.31 billion, up 67% from the previous year. For the first quarter, Crocs is guiding for revenue of $605 million to $630 million including the acquisition of casual shoe company HeyDude, which is expected to close in February. The FactSet consensus is for $644.4 million. For the year, Crocs' outlook is for revenue growth of more than 20%, and adjusted EPS of $9.70 to $10.25. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $3.426 billion, implying growth of 48.1%, and EPS of $9.84. Crocs stock has rallied 24.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.7%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Arabian#Saudi National Bank#Samba Financial Group#Tadawul#Al Rajhi Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Will Interest Rates Rise on Your Bank Account?

With the Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates next month, are you expecting the interest rate on your checking and/or savings account to increase at your bank?. If so, you might want to rethink that. “Banks have little incentive to raise the interest they pay on deposits because they simply don’t need the money,” The Wall Street Journal states.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Alibaba, Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Plunge In Hong Kong As Concerns Rise Over Russia Invading Ukraine

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded notably lower in Hong Kong on Tuesday, dragging the benchmark Hang Seng Index into negative territory. The Macro Factors: The Hang Seng Index was down 3.0% at the time of writing — extending losses to a third straight day — amid worries that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine could escalate into a major war.
STOCKS
Reuters

Spain's Naturgy defends plan to split business after shares slide

MADRID, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Naturgy (NTGY.MC) defended a plan to split into two listed businesses on Friday, promising the new structure would allow both companies to grow after a share price plunge indicated investor scepticism. The Spanish gas and power group said on Thursday it would separate its infrastructure...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy