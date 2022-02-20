ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al-Ittihad vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buccaneers are back in the Libyan city of Benghazi as they look to build up on their encouraging start in this competition. Orlando Pirates are out to extend their Caf Confederation Cup Group B lead when they clash with Al-Ittihad at Martyrs of February Stadium on Sunday. Buoyed...

Thembinkosi Lorch
Deon Hotto
