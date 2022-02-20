ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's time to replace buses with more appropriate vehicles'

By Mike Rutherford
AutoExpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurprise, surprise, buses are losing their appeal. Up to 30 per cent of services are in danger of going under. So what the hell is Britain to do about the archaic beast that is the traditional British bus?. First, let’s acknowledge that over the decades, most buses have changed...

www.autoexpress.co.uk

BBC

London buses: New vehicles have phone holders and skylights

A fleet of all-electric, "ultra-modern" buses with a "cutting-edge design" is being introduced on a London bus route. Transport for London (TfL) said passengers would be able to "work or relax" on board, with access to mobile phone holders and charging points. The buses also have a new look with...
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Why Safety Advocates Want Everyone to Stop Calling Collisions ‘Accidents’

We don’t often give it a lot of thought when we use the word “accidents” to describe car crashes. Safety advocates believe that this word sends the wrong message about the actual cause of most collisions, many of which could be prevented with more careful, less distracted driving. Ironically, the rise of the word “accident” in the last century wasn’t strictly accidental, which has made the fight to shift its use all the more challenging.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Deaths of two toddlers prompt calls for road safety improvements

Two crashes that killed two toddlers in a matter of days have prompted calls for improved road safety in Shropshire. A 19-month-old child died in hospital on Monday and an 11-month-old died on Tuesday following crashes near Newport. Shropshire councillor Rob Gittins said there were three or four crashes a...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Trackside fire leaves hundreds of rush-hour commuters stuck as 70 trains delayed

Routes into Paddington and Heathrow run by Great Western Railway and Transport for London are still severely delayed. Hundreds of commuters have been stuck on trains into London during rush hour following a trackside fire and services are still severely delayed. Trains to Paddington and Heathrow in the west of...
TRAFFIC
The New Yorker

The Impersonal Intimacy of Mexico’s Commuter Buses

Workers who live on the periphery of cities in Mexico rise in the dark, like sleepwalkers. They gather at roadsides—sometimes on vacant tracts of land, where the slightest wind whips up a dust storm—to wait for buses that, over the following hours, will take them into the city for their jobs. Alejandro Cartagena, a prolific Dominican Mexican photographer, spent a decade making a similar commute in Monterrey, riding on public buses two hours each way between his home and the restaurant where he worked. Cartagena began to pursue photography more seriously at the age of twenty-seven, when he was starting to feel burned out by the hospitality industry. In 2016, he decided to document his daily bus route, and, in the course of two days, created two hundred and sixty-one images that comprise his latest book, “Suburban Bus.”
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail operator limits service amid strike by conductors over pay

A rail operator was running a limited service on Sunday because of a strike by conductors in a dispute over pay.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said its members on TransPennine Express (TPE) were solidly supporting a 24-hour walkout.More strikes will be held on the next three Sundays.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Reports from the ground show that RMT members are solidly supporting the action on TPE this morning in what is a fight for basic pay justice.Rail union RMT members standing firm in fight for #PayJustice on @TPExpressTrains this morninghttps://t.co/FqVapM117J pic.twitter.com/NUyy7qFOCz— RMT (@RMTunion) February 13, 2022“Our members...
TRAFFIC
Daily Freeman

Town of Ulster police to replace patrol vehicle laptops with tablets

TOWN OF ULSTER, N.Y. – Town Board members have approved a $78,690.21 contract with Advanced Electronic Design to replace the computer laptops with tablets in 13 patrol vehicles. The purchase was authorized as a sole source contract during a meeting last week, with Chief Kyle Berardi saying the current...
ULSTER, NY
The Independent

More travel chaos as Storm Frankin hits rail and road journeys

Severe weather brought further chaos to transport networks on Monday with rail services decimated and major roads closed.Many train operators urged passengers not to travel as lines are blocked by fallen trees and flooding caused by Storm Franklin.Northern said many of its routes are closed across the North West and Yorkshire.It added: “Our advice is not to attempt to travel as we are unable to provide alternative transport.”Flooding at Rotherham station is so bad that the train tracks are not visible.South Western Railway said Network Rail had cleared more than 50 trees from its network since Friday, but more heavy...
TRAFFIC
ABC 15 News

Wickenburg prepares for more electric vehicles

WICKENBURG, AZ — Electric car commercials during the Super Bowl were as prevalent as the number of cars traveling through Arizona highways. The Grand Canyon State is slated to get millions to help make electric vehicles easier to own and operate for consumers. In the town of Wickenburg, electric...
WICKENBURG, AZ
BBC

Third of Manchester bus routes could be cut without funding

A third of bus services in Greater Manchester would be affected if government grants do not continue past March, transport bosses have said. About 30 routes are at risk of being cut, Greater Manchester's Transport Committee said. The city region requires roughly £30m to "stabilise" the bus market with another...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Almost 700 drivers caught speeding on new camera in its first week

Nearly 700 drivers have been caught speeding by a camera in its first week of operation, a road safety group says. The speed camera monitors drivers in both directions on the 30mph A394 road at Longdowns, between Falmouth and Penzance in Cornwall. It is funded by the Vision Zero South...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

TfL funding extended until Friday as transport body seeks future

Transport for London (TfL) has agreed with the Government to extend its existing funding package until Friday.This is the latest in a series of short-term extensions as the transport body tries to secure a long-term deal.We hope these discussions can be concluded successfully soonTfLTfL has repeatedly issued stark warning that it will be forced to begin “managed decline” of the capital’s public transport network unless it secures a multi-year funding deal to replace fares revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic.A TfL spokesman said: “We have agreed with the Government that our existing funding agreement will be extended until 25 February...
TRAFFIC

