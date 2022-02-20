ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor found alive after Greece ferry fire

Cover picture for the articleA passenger who was among the 12 people missing after a ferry caught fire early Friday has been found alive, a spokesperson from the Hellenic Coast Guard told CNN on Sunday. The passenger was found on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson said, adding that...

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Greece: Search expanded on burning ferry; 10 missing

CORFU, Greece — (AP) — Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing. The fire on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day but rescuers have gained more expanded access inside the 183-meter (600 foot) vessel after containing the blaze.
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
Daily Mail

Remains of two American retired teachers, aged 70 and 57, are finally recovered a month after plane piloted by their B&B host crashed off the coast of Panama: Bodies were found using sonar by a non-profit after US government refused to help

The remains of two retired Americans have finally been recovered after their plane crashed off the coast of Panama a month ago. Debra Ann Velleman, 70, of Waukesha, Wisconsin and Sue Borries, 57, of Teutopolis, Illinois were flying from the Panamanian island Isla Contadora on January 3 before their plane crashed into the ocean.
The Independent

British Airways plane almost flips over in Storm Corrie winds

Footage shows a British Airways plane caught in intense winds almost flip over as pilots attempted to land during Storm Corrie.BA flight 1307 was on approach to London Heathrow having flown from Aberdeen on Monday when the incident occurred. Video shows the A321 Neo jet attempting to land just after midday, but the strength of the winds, which have reached speeds of 92mph in spots around the UK, meant it was forced to take-off again after the wheels had hit the tarmac.The aircraft can be seen swaying in the wind, before leaning heavily to the left after touching down,...
The Independent

Baby on migrant boat shot dead by Coast Guard off Trinidad and Tobago

A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...
The Independent

‘Shock’ as giant trawler sheds 100,000 dead fish off coast of France

A Dutch-owned trawler shed more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic ocean off the coast of western France, forming a floating carpet of carcasses that was spotted by environmental campaigners.France fisheries minister Annick Girardin described the images as “shocking” and said there would be an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident involving the FV Margiris, the world’s second-biggest fishing vessel.The EU Commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, said he was seeking “exhaustive information and evidence about the case”.The spill, which happened early on Thursday, was caused by a rupture in the trawler's net,...
FOXBusiness

Rogue cruise ships wanted for millions in unpaid bills seized by authorities in Bahamas: report

Two Crystal Cruises ships that were diverted to the Bahamas in an attempt to avoid a warrant in the United States for unpaid warrants have been seized by authorities. The Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity were boarded by authorities near Freeport, Bahamas, on Friday night in relation to a US warrant for unpaid fuel bills of at least $4.6 million, according to Daily Mail.
KTVZ

Artifacts reveal secrets of Stonehenge

The distinctive silhouette of Stonehenge in the flat landscape of Salisbury plain in southwest England is instantly and iconically familiar. However, the 4,500-year-old monument and the world it encapsulated remains profoundly mysterious — there are no written records that shed light on its meaning and significance. A major new...
WRAL

Eleven passengers missing in Greece ferry fire

CNN — Greek authorities are searching for 11 passengers who are missing after a fire broke out on a ferry, forcing hundreds to be evacuated, the Hellenic Coast Guard said Friday. The Euroferry Olympia ship had 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board when it caught fire northeast...
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
International Business Times

Three Hurt In Ferry Fire Off Greece

A fire broke out early Friday on an Italian-flagged ferry sailing through the Ionian Sea, injuring three people among the nearly 300 people on board, Greek officials said. Two people were still trapped on board and had telephoned for help, with a Super Puma helicopter en route to pick them up, the Greek coastguard said.
