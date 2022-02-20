ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with Skip’s Home Décor & More

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9leP_0eJvoQzT00

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited with Leah Mundorf, owner of Skip’s Home Décor & More, on Thursday, February 16th, 2022, to celebrate the Grand Opening of her Home Décor/ Gift Shop in Atlantic.

After closing The Gym, Leah and her husband Mitch were left with an opportunity to try something new. That something new came in the form of a Home Décor Store named after Leah’s late mother’s nickname. Leah is passionate about decorating and helping people create gifts for others and you can sense that when you arrive in the newly remodeled building.

Skip’s Home Décor & More has a little bit of everything from decorative signs, pillows, flowers and candles alongside cards, gift bags, and even some clothing. Leah has no desire to expand into clothing, but she “couldn’t help herself” with some of the pieces on display.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Kite Festival Set To Fly On Clear Lake

(Clear Lake, IA) — What’s billed as the Midwest’s largest and most colorful winter kite festival is scheduled for Saturday in north-central Iowa. The “Color The Wind Kite Festival” is an exhibition of hundreds of traditional and inflatable kites, and even stunt kites doing aerial choreography to music. Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce tourism director, Libby Hohn, says dozens of kiters from all over the United States and even one from England are going to participate. The 36-hundred acre lake is an ideal venue for kiting, she says, as there are no obstacles like trees or power lines. Ten-thousand spectators are expected for the one-day festival which will go on whatever the weather — as long as there’s wind Saturday from 11 a-m until 4 p-m.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy