Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with Skip’s Home Décor & More

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited with Leah Mundorf, owner of Skip’s Home Décor & More, on Thursday, February 16th, 2022, to celebrate the Grand Opening of her Home Décor/ Gift Shop in Atlantic.

After closing The Gym, Leah and her husband Mitch were left with an opportunity to try something new. That something new came in the form of a Home Décor Store named after Leah’s late mother’s nickname. Leah is passionate about decorating and helping people create gifts for others and you can sense that when you arrive in the newly remodeled building.

Skip’s Home Décor & More has a little bit of everything from decorative signs, pillows, flowers and candles alongside cards, gift bags, and even some clothing. Leah has no desire to expand into clothing, but she “couldn’t help herself” with some of the pieces on display.