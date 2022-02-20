Robbie Neilson urges Hearts to ‘stick together’ after four games without a win

Bournemouth have lost a second game in five days to winter storms following the postponement of their Championship trip to Swansea City on Tuesday evening.The Cherries, whose home clash with Nottingham Forest on Friday night was called off as result of damage at the Vitality Stadium, have been thwarted once again because of a similar issue in south Wales.A statement on Swans’ official website said: “Swansea City can confirm that Tuesday’s Championship fixture against AFC Bournemouth has been postponed for safety reasons, following damage to the Swansea.com Stadium caused by Storm Eunice and the ongoing adverse weather conditions.“The decision was...

