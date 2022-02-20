Robbie Neilson urges Hearts to ‘stick together’ after four games without a win

Christian Eriksen has stepped up his bid to return to frontline football after another impressive friendly run-out foe newly club Brentford.The 30-year-old Denmark international, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during his country’s Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June, played 78 minutes of a behind-closed-doors clash with a Rangers XI on Monday and provided both assists in a 2-2 draw.Eriksen crossed for Zanka to head the Bees into an early lead and, after Amad Diallo’s double had given the home side a 2-1 lead, he sent in the free-kick from which Tristan Crama levelled.The former Tottenham...
